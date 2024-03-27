Judge imposes gag order on Trump in Manhattan criminal trial





The New York judge presiding over one of Donald J. Trump's criminal trials imposed a gag order Tuesday that bars him from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and jurors, the latest effort to contain Trump's wrathful rhetoric. the former president towards his legal opponents.

The judge, Juan M. Merchan, imposed the order at the request of the Manhattan district attorney's office, which filed the charges against Mr. Trump. The prosecutor, Alvin L. Bragg, accused Mr. Trump of covering up a potential sex scandal during and after his 2016 campaign.

The ruling follows Judge Merchans' decision to set a trial date for April 15, rejecting Mr. Trump's latest attempt to delay proceedings as he seeks to win back the White House. It will be the first prosecution against a former US president, and it may be Mr Trump's only criminal case to go to trial before voters go to the polls in November.

Under the justices' order, Mr. Trump cannot make, or direct others to make, statements about the role of witnesses in the case. Mr. Trump is also barred from commenting on prosecutors, court staff and their relatives if he intends to interfere with their work on the case. Comments about jurors are also prohibited, the judge ruled, citing a series of hostile remarks Mr. Trump has made toward grand jurors, prosecutors and others.

His statements were threatening, inflammatory and denigrating, Judge Merchan wrote in Tuesday's order.

There is one notable exception to the silence: Mr. Trump is not prohibited from attacking Mr. Bragg, who has received numerous death threats in recent months. Mr. Bragg voluntarily withdrew himself from the order; In other Trump cases, prosecutors are also excluded from silence orders.

Although Judge Merchan did not specify how he might enforce this narrowly tailored order, judges typically impose fines. In extraordinary circumstances, they can send someone to prison, although that seems unlikely in this case.

The order of silence, along with other recent decisions by Judge Merchan protecting the identities of potential jurors in the case, reflect the volatile atmosphere that has swirled around Mr. Trump's four criminal cases and several civil trials .

The order was closely tied to the terms of one of Mr. Trump's other criminal cases that were upheld by a federal appeals court in Washington, which wrote that Mr. Trump's documented speech pattern and its consequences demonstrated in real time and in the real world pose problems. a significant and imminent threat.

And in seeking the order last month, Mr. Braggs's attorneys highlighted Mr. Trump's long history of attacks on witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him, comments that the judge included in his decision.

Mr. Trump, for example, took aim at Michael D. Cohen, his former fixer and one of Mr. Braggs's key witnesses, calling him a liar and a rat. And in a rambling and angry post on his social media site on Tuesday, Mr. Trump made an ominous reference to Mr. Cohen, claiming without explanation that his former fixer was death. He also referred to one of Mr. Braggs' attorneys in derogatory terms.

Both comments would now arguably violate the gag order. On Tuesday, Mr. Cohen released a statement thanking the judge for issuing the order.

In another message, Mr. Trump took aim at Judge Merchan and his family, saying the judge hates me, although those comments do not appear to cross the line the judge has now drawn.

In other cases from Mr. Trump, fiery rhetoric preceded violent threats. After Mr. Trump recently lost his civil fraud case in New York, brought by the state's attorney general, envelopes filled with white powder were sent to both the attorney general's office and the judge who had overseen the case. The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, was also the victim of a false bomb threat at his home.

Mr. Trump, who called Judge Engoron a crackpot, has also targeted prosecutors in all of his criminal cases, falsely accusing them of working in concert with President Biden. He called Mr. Bragg, a black Democrat, a racist.

Mr. Trump's lawyers had opposed the order in the Manhattan case, arguing that it would be unconstitutional and illegal to impose a prior restraint on President Trump's First Amendment speech.

A spokesman for Mr. Trump's campaign, Steven Cheung, echoed that assertion Tuesday, calling the order unconstitutional and saying it prevents the former president from engaging in grassroots political speech , who is entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment.

Mr. Cheung also said American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the nation's highest office.

Judge Merchan is just the latest judge to silence the former president.

In addition to the order in the Washington criminal case, which involves accusations that Mr. Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election, Mr. Trump was ordered not to comment to court staff members in the civil fraud case after attacking Judge Engoron's main lawyer. . Judge Engoron fined the former president $15,000 when he violated this order.

Ultimately, the judge ruled in favor of the attorney general, imposing a judgment of more than $450 million on Mr. Trump.

In the Manhattan criminal case, Mr. Trump faces up to four years in prison. The case stems from a hush-money payment Mr. Cohen made to a porn star seeking to sell her story of a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign. After being elected, Mr. Trump contributed to falsify business records related to Mr. Cohen's reimbursement, prosecutors say, further hiding the scandal from voters.

After Mr. Bragg filed the case last year, Judge Merchan initially refrained from issuing an order of silence, while ordering Mr. Trump to refrain from making statements that might to incite violence or civil unrest. But since then, Mr. Trump has continued to attack witnesses and prosecutors, prompting Mr. Bragg to seek a more formal order.

Separately, the judge's recent order protecting potential jurors in the case effectively barred Mr. Trump from revealing their identities, underscoring the need to protect those who could decide this highly sensitive case.

The judge also ordered that their addresses remain secret from everyone except the lawyers involved in the case, a move Mr. Trump's legal team did not object to.

On Tuesday, in an unrelated order, Judge Merchan also issued a stark warning to Mr. Trump's lawyers. He reminded them to behave professionally or risk being looked down upon.

This court emphasizes that it fully hopes and expects zealous advocacy from counsel as well as dynamic input from witnesses and parties, Judge Merchan wrote. Nonetheless, the court hopes that the line between zealous advocacy and willful defiance of its orders will not be crossed.

Jesse McKinley, Maggie Haberman and Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/26/nyregion/trump-trial-gag-order.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos