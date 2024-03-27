Carrie Johnson's friend Nimco Ali slams Met for abandoning robbery investigation | Politics | News





Nimco Ali, Carrie Johnson's friend, has hit out at the Met Police after her theft investigation was dropped. The campaigner shared a screenshot of a message she received from Scotland Yard announcing the closure of the investigation into her stolen item which had a tracker attached. Ms Ali, who is godmother to one of Boris and Carrie Johnson's children, wrote on social media platform X: “The Met Police are a complete joke. “You have the man who took my belongings on CCTV. I offered to give the officer the address my AirTag was showing up at. “You never called me back, even after calling countless times to give me the information. And now you're sending me this.”

In the text, the force indicates that “unfortunately no suspects have been identified and all lines of inquiry have been exhausted”. Ms Nimco then accused the Met of “lying” after the force responded to her tweet. The force said: “We carried out a number of inquiries at the time and were unable to progress the investigation. “We have now reviewed the crime report and are again examining whether there are any further lines of inquiry to explore.” She replied: “Stop lying! You never called me back. I have to call you a week after the theft. You said you had it on CCTV during that call and would call me back to get the address, you never did. And why are you tweeting publicly. You have my number and my email.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: We are aware of a social media post regarding the closure of an investigation following an allegation of theft which was reported to the police. “This follows an incident where a set of Airpods were reported stolen from a store on Regents Park Road, NW1, on the morning of January 15. “During the investigation a number of inquiries were carried out by officers, including speaking to the store in question in order to retrieve CCTV footage. “There were difficulties in arranging the sharing of footage of video surveillance with the officers, which led to the case being closed. “Device tracking can often be helpful to officers when searching for stolen items. However, the technology has limitations and is not always accurate. Pinging a device to a location alone does not give officers the power to seize an address for an offense at this level. “After reviewing the crime report, this case has been reopened and we will make contact with the victim to determine if any other lines of inquiry can be pursued. “Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or X @MetCC and quote CAD2120/15Jan.”

