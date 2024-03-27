Politics
Xi Jinping warns Dutch leader Mark Rutte not to erect obstacles after ban on chip technology exports to China
Artificially creating scientific and technological barriers and fragmenting industrial and supply chains will only lead to division and confrontation.
The Dutch government has banned the company from exporting its deep ultraviolet lithography systems to China since the start of the year, having banned it from selling its most advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography machines since 2019, but it insists the fact that the chip export policy is not the result of pressure from the United States.
The Chinese statement does not mention ASML or any specific company. Instead, he struck a positive tone, saying relations have developed steadily and rapidly in recent years and the Netherlands has become a gateway for China-EU cooperation.
Xi said China was ready to increase imports of high-quality Dutch products and welcomed investment.
He also called on the two countries to tap the potential for cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and green transformation, while continuing to actively work together in agriculture, water conservation and Energy.
China is willing to maintain exchanges with the Netherlands at all levels, Xi said, urging the country to continue to play an active role in promoting mutual understanding between China and Europe.
In addition to meeting the Dutch leader, Xi also met with a delegation of prominent American business leaders and academics in Beijing on Wednesday to convey his message that China's economy is resilient and open to foreign investment.
The Netherlands is China's second largest trading partner within the European Union. In dollar terms, Chinese imports from the Netherlands rose 26.6 percent from a year earlier in January and February this year, but exports fell 21.2 percent, data showed Chinese customs.
Rutte said the Netherlands values its friendly relations with Beijing and is ready to facilitate people-to-people exchanges and strengthen cooperation in trade, economics and carbon reduction, according to the Chinese statement.
The Dutch prime minister also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, who said China has always believed that cooperation is the key to China-EU relations, adding that the Netherlands is one of the leading European countries to recognize the People's Republic of China more than ever. 70 years ago.
It is hoped that the European side will exercise caution in introducing restrictive economic and trade policies and using trade remedies, Li said.
China is willing to work together with the European side to advance the sustainable, healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.
In a video message posted on social platform X, formerly Twitter, Rutte said he wanted to focus on relations between China and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
“I will try to show how important it is for the Netherlands, for our security, that Russia does not win, that Russia loses,” he said. And that we also demand this understanding from a good friend like China.
Rutte said he considered resigning as prime minister last year but remained on in a caretaker capacity amid protracted coalition negotiations after November's election.
He also said concerns over intellectual property rights, human rights and subsidies for Chinese goods were also on his agenda.
In October, the European Union launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, fearing that Chinese-made cars would crowd out European producers.
Beijing criticized the move, calling it selective and protectionist.
Before meeting Xi and Li, Rutte visited Peking University, where he met Chinese students studying Dutch language and culture as well as their Dutch counterparts studying in China.
