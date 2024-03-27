Donald Trump is not a victim of the legal war. He's a crook.





One of the reasons Republicans were so reluctant to accept Donald Trump's nomination in 2016 is because he was so obviously a crook. His career path reflects the industry's often questionable standards: using eminent domain to condemn other people's property; buying the favor of politicians, including many Democrats, through donations, National Review editorialized. Marco Rubio blasted him as a crook. The Wall Street Journal published an editorial about Trump's deep ties to the mob and its praise of his work. (After Trump won the nomination, the Journal published a second editorial about his ties to the Mafia.)

Ted Cruz warned that an upcoming investigation into Trump University, a scam used by Trump to defraud unsuspecting fans by promising them business secrets, would expose him to legal sanctions. If this man is the nominee, and if the Republican nominee is on the stand in court and is being cross-examined about whether he committed fraud, you don't think the mainstream media is going to go crazy over this?

The precise scenario predicted by Cruz is finally happening. The Republican response, however, is very different. The suspicion with which they once viewed Trump's business career has dissipated. He is no longer a shady crook but an innocent victim of overzealous prosecutors. The word that Republicans now use almost uniformly to describe the former president's difficulties with the justice system is “lawfare.”

Lawfare means using the law as a weapon to get Trump. Conservatives, from the most Trump wing of the movement to the most Trump-skeptical, those who attacked him as a crook, have all used the term to describe Trump's entire legal troubles, since his fraud conviction in New York until his indictments in New York. New York and Atlanta in Jack Smith's two federal cases.

The advantage of this catch-all term is that it allows Trump defenders to ignore the specifics of Trump's misconduct, or at least to analyze it very selectively. There are indeed a few cases in which Trump has faced questionable legal challenges (the attempt to disqualify him from the ballot on the basis of the 14th Amendment) or downright weak ones (the indictment of Alvin Braggs for secret payments to Stormy Daniels). Conservatives tend to obsessively focus on these cases, and lawfare is a permission structure that allows them to use these cases to ignore or discredit others, where Trump's behavior is impossible to defend.

This is a rhetorical strategy similar to how Republicans have referred to the entire Russia scandal as Russiagate (or, in Trump's preferred phrase, Russia, Russia, Russia). The Russian scandal consisted of countless elements and accusations, some of which (the most famous is the Steele dossier) did not come to fruition. But the general framework allowed Trump's defenders to ignore the voluminous evidence of guilt. There is no point in defending Trump by pardoning the campaign manager who had a Russian intelligence agent as his partner, when we can simply denounce Russiagate as a hoax.

By positing that Trump is the victim of a conspiracy, all evidence of his guilt can be transformed into evidence of the radical nature of the conspiracy to defame him. Eventually, Republicans came to believe that Trump had been the victim of a deep state plot to frame him. Trump appointed a prosecutor, John Durham, to prove this conspiracy theory, but Durham's efforts failed.

Claiming the right to rights has some of the same elements. It posits that a wide range of lawyers and prosecutors are secretly working in concert at the behest of Joe Biden. Of course, this theory requires ignoring Trump's many criminal behaviors. (No one forced him, for example, to refuse to give up classified documents and then order a cover-up!) It also forces you to ignore the fact that Trump's main legal antagonist, the Justice Department, has indicted or investigated numerous Democrats, including the president's son. .

The common thread between the conspiratorial view of the Russian scandal and its legal problems is that Trump is, in fact, a very dishonest and corrupt person. The misconduct at the origin of these two tragedies is neither fantastic nor unique. Russians frequently manipulated or exerted influence over foreign politicians, although relatively few of them were American. It is also not uncommon for politicians to commit crimes. The impression that all politicians are crooks, which Trump has exploited to justify his own corruption, is certainly a wild exaggeration, but this stereotype exists in part because many of them are.

What's unusual about Trump is not that a politician got into legal trouble, or even that a professional crook got into politics, but that a political party allowed a crook access at the top. This, in turn, reveals the deeply unhealthy state of the GOP, with no extra-legal action taken by its opponents.

Before he won the Republican nomination for the first time, Republicans were well aware that his decades of defrauding clients and counterparties, lying to everyone and surrounding himself with known criminals posed a series of legal risks. Now that this risk has gone from theoretical to real and is shared by the Republican Party, they seem to believe that it is not fair to hold him legally responsible.

But no intrigue was necessary here. The law that finally catches up with a long-time crook is entirely predictable.

