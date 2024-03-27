PM Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah among BJP's star activists in Chhattisgarh





BJP sets target to win all 11 seats in state (File) Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah have been named as the saffron party's star campaigners among 40 others in Chhattisgarh who will vote in three phases of general elections . A list shared by the Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP also includes Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Arjun Munda. Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mohan Yadav, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively, and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also contest the elections. Elections for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases: April 19, April 26 and May 7. Votes will be counted on June 4. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, state BJP chief Kiran Dev and four state ministers are also in the list of star campaigners. Notably, the name of senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh, current speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly, does not figure in the list. Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Sarma had campaigned extensively for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections last year, in which the BJP registered a landslide victory against the Congress. The BJP has set its sights on winning all 11 seats in the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron party won 9 constituencies and the Congress won 2. The BJP and the Congress have declared their respective candidates for the 11 constituencies. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

