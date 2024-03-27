Proof that Trump thinks MAGAs are idiots





Former President Donald Trump reportedly began selling Bibles amid his costly legal battles.

The 77-year-old took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to implore his MAGA supporters to buy his brand new bible, inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad.

This decision was quickly criticized online, with Internet users even going so far as to castigate his supporters. This comes after Trump made a surprise appearance at Philadelphia Sneaker Con to promote his line of gold sneakers.

Donald Trump now sells Bibles for $59.99

MEGA

From selling shoes to selling Bibles, ex-President Trump clearly shows that he is a businessman through and through.

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate asked his supporters in a video posted on Truth Social to buy his Bibles in the run-up to Easter. With country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad “God Bless The USA” playing in the background, Trump introduced his new product to MAGA fans while wishing them a “Happy Holy Week.”

He said, according to AP: “Happy Holy Week! Let's get America praying again. As we head toward Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible.” The former president then directed his supporters to a website that currently sells the book for $59.99.

The Bible is presented as the “only Bible approved by President Trump”

Trump sells Bibles during Holy Week…

“As Good Friday and Easter approach, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible.” pic.twitter.com/h8NjmDNzm8

Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 26, 2024

In his Truth Social video clip, Trump talked about how the Bible is his “favorite book” and how proud he is to support the book.

“Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have plenty. It's my favorite book,” Trump continued in the clip. “I'm proud to support and encourage you to get this Bible. We need to make America pray again.

On the website, the book was billed as the “only Bible endorsed by President Trump.”

It is also described as “easy to read with large font and a slim design that invites you to explore God's Word anywhere, anytime.”

According to AP, in addition to a translation of the King James Version, it contains handwritten choruses of well-known Greenwood songs and copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Oath of 'allegiance.

X Users React to His New Venture: 'Proof Trump Thinks MAGA Are Fools'

MEGA

On social media, users of X (formerly Twitter) shared their reactions to Trump's new business venture, with many wondering if the former president even reads the Bible.

A tweet from the Lincoln Project said: “The only time Trump touches Bibles is when he takes the oath of office or sells them. »

Another account wrote: “Donald Trump trying to sell Easter Bibles to his cult is the grossest thing I have ever witnessed. »

Here's a montage of Trump showcasing some of his various scams, trinkets, scams, and products over the years, starting with his new ad today for Trump Bibles. pic.twitter.com/8VInoLPWAa

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2024

A third X user commented: “Proof that Trump thinks MAGA are idiots willing to buy anything: shreds of suit fabric, flashy tennis shoes, hacked NFT trading cards and now Bibles . It's a traveling booth of cheap goods, like a traveling state fair. stand.”

“Trump Bibles. He's actually marketing his own Bible. You can't even write this stuff,” a fourth person wrote.

Another X user said: “Trump hawking Bibles to pay his legal fees for lying, cheating and r—– is truly the perfect culmination of the last eight years. Lord help us.”

He once sold gold sneakers

TikTok | Soléloco

In February, the former president appeared at Philadelphia Sneaker Con to sell his gold “Never Surrender High-Tops” shoes for $400.

Although the shoes received negative reviews for being “cheesy”, they reportedly sold out within days, with Trump boasting of the feat on social media.

The ex-president excitedly took to his Instagram page to announce that the pricey gold sneakers were sold out less than a week after their debut at Sneaker Con. He posted a photo of the gold shoes with “Sold Out” written boldly in red.

Trump has also previously sold NFTs, cologne and perfume and reportedly made between $100,000 and $1,000,000 last year from selling digital trading cards.

Donald Trump's hefty fraud bail reduced and deadline extended

MEGA

Trump's latest Bible sale comes a day after he won a reduction in his hefty fraud bail and an extension of the deadline.

A New York appeals court reportedly reduced bail from $454 million to $175 million. The billionaire also received a 10-day extension to find the money he needs for the bond.

In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the Republican candidate should be fined about $355 million for falsifying his business records to increase the value of his assets.

As the payment deadline approached, the pressure caused Trump to throw a fit online, criticizing the possibility that his properties would be seized if he did not pay the fine.

