Trump attacks judge after silence order in hush money case





Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the New York judge who placed him under silencing, preventing him from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming secret criminal trial.

The former president posted on social media that the silence order was illegal, un-American and unconstitutional and said Judge Juan M. Merchan was wrongly trying to deprive me of my First Amendment right to speak out the militarization of law enforcement by his Democratic rivals.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee also criticized Mercans' daughter, a Democratic political consultant, noting that she posted a photo of him behind bars on social media. An account appearing to belong to Loren Merchan on X, formerly known as Twitter, has an illustrative photo of an imprisoned Trump as its profile picture. The consulting firm Loren Mercans linked to this account in a previous social media post.

The silence order does not prohibit comments about Merchan or his family, nor does it prohibit Trump from criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Democratic lawmaker whose office is prosecuting him.

Messages seeking comment were left for Judge Merchan, Loren Merchan and a court spokesperson. Braggs' office declined to comment on the hush order.

Trump's post on Truth Social was his first reaction to Merchan's order of silence on Tuesday, a day after he scheduled the trial to begin on April 15. Hours before the judges' decision, Trump called Merchan in a Truth Social post a very distinguished-looking man and a certified Trump Hater.

Merchan's order cited Trump's history of threatening, inflammatory and disparaging remarks toward people involved in his legal affairs in granting the prosecution's request for what it considered a narrowly tailored silencing order.

Although not covered by the gag order, Merchan referenced Trump's various comments about him as an example of his rhetoric. The restrictions mirror those imposed and largely upheld by a federal appeals court panel in Trump's election interference criminal case in Washington, DC.

Trump's lawyers had opposed a silence order, warning that it would amount to an unconstitutional and illegal prior restraint on his right to free speech, an argument echoed by Trump in his Truth Social message.

Merchan had long resisted imposing a silence, recognizing Trump's special status as a former president and current candidate and not wanting to trample on his ability to defend himself publicly. But, he added, as trial approached, he found that his obligation to ensure the integrity of the case outweighed First Amendment concerns. He said Trump's statements had sparked fear and necessitated additional security measures to protect his targets and investigate threats.

So let me be clear, Trump wrote on Truth Social, the judge's daughter is allowed to post pictures of her dream of putting me in jail, the Manhattan DA is capable of telling any lie he wants about me, the judge can violate our Laws and a Constitution at any time, but I have no right to speak about the attacks against me and the Madmen who are trying to destroy my life and prevent me from winning the presidential election of 2024, which I dominate?

Maybe the judge is so hateful because his daughter makes money working to get Trump and when he rules against me over and over again he makes her company, and she, getting richer and richer, sued Trump. How can this be allowed?

Trump also accused President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland and their hackers and thugs of stalking me and following me all over the country, obsessively trying to persecute me, when everyone knows I have no nothing done wrong.

The silence order prohibits Trump from making or directing others to make public statements on his behalf about trial jurors and potential witnesses, such as his lawyer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels. It also prohibits any statement intended to interfere with or harass court staff, the prosecution team or their families.

A violation could result in a contempt of court conviction, a fine, or even imprisonment.

Trump's silence case centers on allegations that he falsely recorded payments to Cohen, then his personal lawyer, as legal fees on his company's books when they were for his work during the 2016 campaign covering up negative stories about Trump. This included $130,000 that Cohen paid to Daniels on Trump's behalf so that she would not go public with her claim of a sexual relationship with him years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last April to 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee that a Conviction would result in a prison sentence. He denies having sex with Daniels and his lawyers have said the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-judge-merchan-hush-money-gag-order-truth-social-daughter-578a0c6334b206d81dc2ebf6a410a502 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos