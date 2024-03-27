Top Pakistani judges allege intimidation, torture by military spy agency





Islamabad

A majority of judges in Pakistan's Federal High Court have jointly accused the country's military spy agency of intimidating them and their relatives through kidnapping, torture and secret video surveillance in their rooms in order to influence the outcome of the trial.

In a rare letter this week to most of the Supreme Court judges, including the chief justice, six of the eight members of the Islamabad High Court documented the allegations and sought their intervention to resolve the complaint.

This prompted Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to convene an emergency meeting of all Supreme Court judges to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

The letter dated March 25 accuses the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, of interfering in legal proceedings “to seek a certain outcome.” An army general heads the spy agency, and it is known for allegedly orchestrating the creation or breakdown of elected governments at the behest of Pakistan's powerful military.

The Pakistani military did not respond to VOA's request for comment on the allegations.

“We believe it is imperative to investigate and determine whether there is an ongoing policy by the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence agents…aimed at intimidating judges , under the threat of coercion or blackmail, to obtain judicial results. in politically important matters,” the letter reads.

It highlighted several cases of attempted coercion and intimidation by ISI officers “to influence the outcome” of cases, including those linked to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Referring to a state-backed trial against Khan in March 2023, the letter said “considerable pressure was put” on the judges “by ISI agents.” He said judges were seeking additional protection for their homes out of fear of personal safety.

“One of the judges had to be hospitalized due to high blood pressure caused by stress,” the statement noted.

The letter reported the kidnapping of a “brother-in-law” of the Islamabad High Court judge by suspected ISI members. He added that the abducted person “was given electric shocks” and “tortured into making false allegations” on camera against the judge.

“We therefore request that a judicial convention be convened to examine the issue of interference by intelligence officers in judicial functions and/or intimidation of judges in a manner that undermines justice.” [the] independence of the judiciary,” the judges wrote.

The letter was handed over to the Supreme Judicial Council, the governing body of the judiciary in Pakistan.

The unprecedented indictment against the military has sparked calls from lawyers' associations, Khan's opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, as well as independent critics, to that they conduct an independent investigation and prosecute those involved. They praised the judges for revealing the alleged interference of ISI agents in judicial work.

“If higher court judges are subject to such blatant interference, then, by extension, it is likely that lower courts will be even more vulnerable,” said the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, a watchdog. leading independent.

“Such authoritarian tactics have compromised the integrity of the legal system to the detriment of citizens’ access to justice, which is at the heart of the constitution,” he said.

The HRCP called for bringing Pakistan's intelligence services under “transparent civilian control” through new legislation, saying this would help strengthen democratic checks and balances.

“Everyone knows the pressure the courts are under, but the courage of these 6 judges should be applauded,” said Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a human rights lawyer in Islamabad, on X, formerly known as the name of Twitter.

“Pushing politicians, the press or the judiciary in the wrong direction is counterproductive and will inevitably have consequences, as we see in this letter,” said Mushahid Hussain, a former Pakistani senator.

“Revolt of the judges! Truly unprecedented!” he said. “This is the litmus test for the Supreme Judicial Council: Will it act to protect its brother protesting judges, who work in the heart of the nation’s capital?” Hussein added.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, said the letter underscored “how deep, widespread and serious establishment interference is in our day.”

“The establishment” is a term commonly used to refer to the Pakistani military.

“The stunning letter written by six judges of the Pakistani High Court illustrates not only the extent of interference in the judicial process at the highest levels, but also the willingness of officials to speak publicly about it despite the risks that this may bring. pose for them. ” Kugelman said on X.

In the run-up to Pakistan's parliamentary elections last month, the military faced constant accusations of influencing legal proceedings and suppressing Khan's party to keep him in prison over controversial convictions. Ultimately, he was not allowed to run in the February 8 elections and PTI candidates were unable to win a majority, despite representing the most popular party, according to public polls.

Many of the nearly 200 cases filed by the state against Khan are pending in the Islamabad High Court. The incarcerated 71-year-old politician rejects all accusations, calling them politically motivated, saying the military is behind them.

A statement posted on the social media account Khan's of the last two years. »

Khan, the cricket hero turned prime minister, was ousted from power in April 2021 following an opposition parliamentary vote of no confidence, a move he denounced as orchestrated by the military, allegations dismissed by the institution.

The military has ruled Pakistan for more than three decades through coups against elected governments since the country gained independence in 1947. Former prime ministers, including Khan, have publicly accused the generals of the army to interfere in national politics, even when not in power, in violation of the constitution. .

The military denies the allegations, but its former chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, acknowledged in a nationally televised speech days before his retirement in November 2022 that his institution had been meddling in politics for 70 years .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/senior-pakistan-judges-allege-intimidation-torture-by-military-run-spy-agency-/7545543.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos