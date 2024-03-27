Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi calls Rani Ma Amrita Roy, BJP candidate contesting from TMC Mahua Moitra; full audio clip here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on Rani Ma Amrita Roy, a BJP candidate contesting against Mahua Moitra from Krishna Nagar in West Bengal.

He said he was working to ensure that money looted from the poor and seized by ED was returned to them.

The Prime Minister also said that on one hand, the BJP is committed to eradicating corruption in the country and on the other hand, all the corrupt have come together to save each other. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that West Bengal would vote for 'Parivartan' in the state.

Modi said that on one hand the BJP is committed to eradicating corruption in the country and on the other hand all the corrupt have come together to save each other.

He expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for Parivartan” (change) in the state.

The alleged corruption of the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders in the state is one of the main focuses of the BJP in the state as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including the former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large sums of money and other assets. of them to target its rivals.

The Election Commission has announced that West Bengal will conduct its voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in seven phases, starting from April 19. The election result will be revealed on June 4, ahead of the June 16 deadline to establish a new government.

The BJP made some unexpected strategic decisions, which surprised many observers. For example, they nominated former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly to contest from Tamluk, a constituency traditionally associated with Suvendu Adhikari, the current opposition leader, and his family.

Moreover, Dilip Ghosh has been transferred from Medinipur to Bardhaman-Durgapur, where he will now face former cricketer Kirti Azad. Besides, former Union minister Debasree Chowdhury has been shifted from her Raiganj constituency to south Kolkata.

The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, which was seen as an increase in its fortunes and it is looking to increase its tally this time.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: Mar 27, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

