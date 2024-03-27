What future for Pakistan?





Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS or Android.

Your browser does not support element.

A stint in prison is a rite of passage for Pakistani civilian leaders bold enough to defy the country's generals. Imran Khan is doing his penance these days in Rawalpindis Adiala jail. Judges sentenced the 71-year-old former cricketer turned populist politician to 31 years earlier this year after convictions on religious, corruption and national security charges. Because candidates allied with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), nevertheless managed to win more seats in the National Assembly in the February elections than any rival party, Mr. Khan is very good mood, says his sister Aleema, a regular visitor. . He spends his time reading and keeping fit on a stationary bike in his cell.

The image of Mr Khan pedaling furiously while stuck in place seems an apt metaphor for Pakistan's post-election politics. The PTI's unexpected success in the elections demonstrated the party's resilience under pressure. Yet even though it managed to form a single provincial government, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI leadership is otherwise marginalized. Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister, enjoys the strong support of the establishment, as the Pakistani armed forces are euphemistically called. He now leads a minority national administration anchored in his family's dynastic party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Mr. Sharif recently put the finishing touches on a cabinet of technocrats and traditional politicians. After two tumultuous years, he would be forgiven for hoping for calm.

But he risks finding it elusive. Mr Sharif's government will face three challenges in the coming months. The first is that Mr. Khan is determined to overturn the status quo, even from prison. Outraged by allegations of electoral fraud in the February polls, PTI leaders say they will seek redress in Parliament, the courts and through peaceful street protests. Their goals include new elections and the freedom of Mr Khan and other imprisoned leaders. I have no doubt and I think the party is very confident that the so-called result of this election will be overturned, said Taimur Jhagra, former provincial minister of the PTI, referring to the evidence of electoral fraud that the party is submitting to the courts.

Yet Pakistani judges rarely defy the military's preferences on major policy issues. And since February, the government has resorted to social media shutdowns and overwhelming shows of force by police to quell PTI attempts to organize public protests. General Asim Munir, the powerful army chief, is not suggesting that compromises can be made. In a recent statement after a conference of top generals, the army denounced those in Pakistan who create political instability and uncertainty by resorting to emotional outbursts, a transparent reference to the PTI.

Graphic: The Economist

Even if he overcomes Mr. Khan's pressure campaign, Mr. Sharif has a second big problem: Pakistan's volatile economy, which is in the midst of a years-long crisis. GDP declined slightly in 2023 amid high debt, a balance of payments crisis and inflation that peaked at almost 40% before falling to its current rate of 23%. Before the elections, while leading a government that lasted 16 months, Mr. Sharif averted disaster by securing a $3 billion emergency loan from the IMF. This arrangement expires in April. Mr. Sharif and the interim administration that succeeded him got credit for running a primary budget surplus. But they have failed to advance deep reforms that Pakistan has long needed, such as privatizing state-owned enterprises saddled with zombie debt or expanding the tax net.

The new government should return to the IMF for a larger, longer-term financing program. If accepted, it would be the 25th IMF bailout in Pakistan's 77-year history, placing the country among the most profligate borrowers. There is no doubt that a new multi-year deal is feasible, perhaps on the order of $6 billion. Even our enemies don't want us to fail or default, notes Miftah Ismail, who served as finance minister in 2022. A new IMF program will aim to reduce Pakistan's staggering debt levels, which some analysts now consider as unsustainable.

As a nation with a population of 242 million, Pakistan is indeed too big to fail. Yet this has only entrenched complacency and corruption, encouraging its leaders to rely on emergency external financing and temporary budgetary adjustments rather than agreeing to economic restructuring.

First as a tragedy

Will this time be different? Mr. Sharif raised hopes by recruiting Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Wharton-educated CEO of one of Pakistan's largest private banks, as finance minister. Mr. Aurangzeb pledged to carry out ambitious reforms and declared after his appointment that he would tolerate no debate, no waste of time: just a firm commitment to implementation. But it is uncertain whether Mr Sharif will give him the support necessary to follow through.

A proposed sale of debt-ridden Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be a first test. Forty years ago, PIA offered a superior service to its public counterparts in India. But during the 1990s, the rise of formidable Gulf competitors like Emirates, and competition stimulated by an open skies policy, caused the carriers' market share to collapse. In 2017, PIA had 550 employees for each aircraft, more than two and a half times its target. The airline is now drowning in debt worth more than $3 billion. Mr Sharif launched a program to wipe out PIA's debts and split the company into two parts, so that the core businesses could be offered for sale.

The PIA case hints at some of the problems that have long plagued the country's modernization hopefuls. The privatization of state-owned enterprises hurts workers, their families, and unions: politically well-connected groups who have effectively vetoed even the most sensible divestments of state assets. Other reforms affect many more citizens and are therefore even more politically sensitive. These ideas include stopping government setting prices; tax retail trade and agriculture, sectors previously exempt; or removing costly fuel subsidies. However, whenever such changes are attempted, they provoke huge protests amplified by social media and partially free broadcasters.

Pakistan's military-constrained and military-run democratic system also prevents civilian leaders from taking bold steps. Mr Khan's rise and fall is a case in point: the armed forces were widely seen as his supporters in 2018. Four years later, they were seen as being behind Mr Khan's dismissal.

A third test for the new government comes in the form of a campaign of terror organized by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), the Pakistani branch of the Taliban movement. Since the capture of Kabul by the Afghan Taliban in 2021, attacks linked to the TTP have increased in Pakistan, killing more than 2,200 people, according to the government. Many of the victims were members of the security forces. The last TTP attack took place on March 16, when suicide bombers struck a military base on the Afghan border, killing at least seven soldiers. Pakistani jets launched a retaliatory strike against suspected TTP targets in Afghanistan.

Mr. Khan in better timesPhotograph: Reuters

There is a serious risk of escalation. Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban regime of providing aid and refuge to the TTP. Terrorism against us is mainly carried out from Afghanistan, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said after the latest attack. Over the past two years, Pakistan has tried many forms of persuasion and coercion to influence the reestablished Taliban regime in Kabul. Efforts have included diplomatic negotiations, stopping cross-border trade, expelling Afghan refugees from Pakistan and military action. None of this worked. Although the Afghan Taliban have issued decrees banning Afghans from fighting inside Pakistan, attacks and accusations of Kabul complicity persist.

Mr. Sharif has long accommodated the armed forces. Decisions on how to manage the Taliban regime in Kabul will rest with General Munir. The army chief is a more reserved figure than some of his predecessors. Well-connected analysts say the general appears primarily interested in strengthening Pakistan's core alliance with China and its historic ties with Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, where the general visited on March 20.

General Munir also visited America late last year, hosted by Central Command, the military force responsible for Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Pakistanis are right, even if the largely transactional relationship with Washington today provides a modest hedge against its dependence on China and helps facilitate its relations with the IMF.

Second as farce

General Munir may also want more influence over the country's economy. Last year he touted the creation of a new body, the Special Investment Facilitation Council, on which he sits, which he said would create an investor-friendly system, avoiding unnecessary delays and offering easy terms and conditions to businesses, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors. The apparent aim is to attract direct investment from sovereign funds from the Gulf and elsewhere. Yet it will be difficult for Pakistan to present itself as a stable destination for investment as long as its most popular politician is incarcerated on dubious charges and his supporters demand redress.

Pakistan's tragedy lies in its inability to maintain a viable political consensus. The reason our economy stinks is that every three years we press a self-destruct button and start from scratch, says Mr Jhagra, the former PTI provincial minister. But it's one thing to be aware of the problem and another to solve it. The reality is that if Mr Khan wishes to achieve political rehabilitation, he will likely need either General Munir's blessing or a reconciliation pact with other major civilian parties. Neither seems likely.

Mr Khan's charisma and defiance have taken his party and his country on a roller coaster ride. During his stay in prison, he recently told his sister: “I am very busy acquiring knowledge by reading about history, politics and Sufism. Perhaps Mr. Khan can help overcome his country's dysfunction by sharing his new knowledge with rival generals and politicians. He might start with Rumi, the most famous Sufi poet: Yesterday, I was so smart, so I wanted to change the world. Today, I'm good, so I'm changing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2024/03/27/what-next-for-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos