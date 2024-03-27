Erdoan supports Finance Minister Imek, dispels rumors of economic team overhaul





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has reiterated his full confidence in Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, dispelling widespread speculation about an imminent reshuffle of the country's economic team. This comes amid concerns over rising interest rates and inflation. “Like the rest of the world, we are not ignoring the problem of inflation plaguing our country,” Erdoan told a rally in Batman, eastern Turkey, signaling continuation of the policy government economics. “You recently heard from Mehmet Imek, an esteemed son of Batman. I have complete confidence in him on these issues. We hope that the positive effects of the economic program we have implemented will be visible during the second half of the year.” The statement comes at a critical time as Turkey faces one of the highest inflation rates in the world. This high inflation is accompanied by record interest rates after the central bank's decision to raise the key interest rate to 50 percent. The move marked a significant change from the country's previous economic policy and sparked criticism of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government's handling of the economy. The support for Imek serves to dispel rumors that the finance minister was set to be fired after the March 31 local elections. These speculations have intensified as interest rates have risen and reached levels seen only before Erdoan came to power, casting a shadow over the narrative. of economic prosperity under the AKP. A decade ago, Erdoan would have mentioned the key interest rate of 47 percent shortly before his AKP came to power in 2002 and boasted of his government's success in reducing it to single digits. Now, interest rates have also risen during his tenure. Critics, including Ali Babacan, chairman of the Democratic and Progressive Party (DEVA) and a former AKP member, have pointed out the stark contrast between Erdoan's previous stance on lowering interest rates and current economic realities. The irony of the situation has not escaped observers since Turkish economic policy appears to be undergoing a sharp reversal in response to growing inflationary pressures. Furthermore, the political implications of economic policy have been in the spotlight in the run-up to the March 31 local elections. Ensuring Imek's role in economic leadership is maintained could aim to strengthen voter and market confidence. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/03/27/erdogan-back-finance-minister-simsek-dispels-rumors-of-economic-team-overhaul/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos