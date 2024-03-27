How can Donald Trump's loss-making Truth Social be worth $9 billion? | IPOs





Donald Trump's social network went public on Tuesday and quickly reached a valuation of nearly $8 billion ($6.3 billion), a gain of more than 15% on its initial public offering (IPO) value. Shares rose again in volatile trading Wednesday, up 14% and valuing them at $9.6 billion. This enormous success has raised questions, not all of which are easy to answer.

How can this be worth $9 billion?

The simple answer is that the most recent price at which someone purchased a share of the company's stock is $66.46. The valuation of a publicly traded company such as Truth Social officially, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, with the stock symbol DJT, referring to the initials of its founders, is only a product of the multiplication of the value of 'an individual action by the number in circulation.

Typically, this value, known as market capitalization, is monitored by reference to the company's fundamentals: how much money it makes or loses and how fast it is growing or shrinking. But sometimes that's not the case.

In Truth Social's case, its revenue in the first nine months of last year was just $3.3 million from advertising, and the company posted a loss of $49 million.

Why don't investors care about fundamentals?

Historically, the main reason why stock market valuations detach themselves from reality are speculative bubbles. Even if you don't think a company is particularly valuable, it may be worth buying its shares at a high price if you think you can sell them at an even higher price.

But Truth Social appears to be part of a more recent phenomenon: meme stock.

Trump after his appearance in New York court this week. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/GettyWhat is a meme stock?

The term was coined to describe a small group of publicly traded stocks that attracted a large portion of private retail investors. These investors typically use commission-free trading apps such as Robinhood to take a much more active role in the markets than was the case for individuals until recently, and coordinate on social media, particularly on sites such as Reddit, to share stock market tips.

Unfortunately, the valuation of American video game retailer GameStop has increased by more than 1,800%, after a critical mass of investors coordinated on the subreddit WallStreetBets to take a stake. The investors' theory was that a short squeeze could force those who had sold GameStop, that is, bet on its stock price falling, to buy back the shares at inflated valuations. Three years later, GameStop remains almost 10 times more valuable than it was just before reaching meme stock status and only a quarter of its peak.

Is Truth Social a real meme stock?

Investors in Donald Trump's social network certainly have a lot in common with those in the GameStop bubble. Online coordination to increase a stock's value with many small investments from individuals rather than large investors is a similar story to GameStop and other meme stocks such as the AMC movie theater chain or Hertz rental company.

But unlike these shareholders, there is little impression that Truth Social's investors are motivated, or even concerned, to make a profit on their stake. Instead, joining is seen as an opportunity to invest in Trump or even just show your support for the man. In this way, Truth Social has less in common with other meme stocks and more with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, a market the former president has also dabbled in.

Can Trump sell out sooner?

With legal bills running into the millions, including one reduced this week from $454 million to $175 million, the big question for many is whether the Truth Social fund will allow Trump to turn his new paper wealth into cold hard cash. and stumbling. Officially, the answer is simply no: the IPO agreement requires insiders to maintain their ownership stake for six months after the company goes public.

But that can be overturned by a vote of the company's board, which includes independent voices such as Donald Trump Jr., as well as Linda McMahon and Robert Lighthizer, two former Trump administration officials. Even if they choose not to allow the sale, they can offer a halfway house, rewriting the deal so Trump Sr. can use his shares as collateral for a loan.

Will Truth Social ever make money?

A few years ago, we could see a rosy future for Truth Social. The increasing polarization of American society meant that conditions were ripe for a right-wing social network, in contrast to the Silicon Valley ideology that dominated online. Truth Social, with Trump's backing, seemed most likely to succeed in this space, unlike the 4chan tone of its precursor Gab and the Trump-allied site Parler.

Then Elon Musk bought Twitter. Under the ownership of billionaires, the site, renamed X, single-handedly became the hotbed of online law, losing a fifth of its users in the process. There are many criticisms that can be leveled at Musk, but censoring right-wing viewpoints isn't one of them: one of his first acts after taking control was to reverse the ban of Trump on the platform, all for nothing, since the former president continued to post on the platform. Truth Social instead.

