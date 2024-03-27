Imran again calls for judicial investigation into May 9 events (Pakistan)





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again called for a judicial inquiry into the May 9 violence and the February 8 elections.

He also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hear the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Mr Khan made the calls as he spoke to reporters after attending a court hearing in the £190 million corruption case.

The former prime minister said the establishment was using the May 9 violence as a pretext to dismantle his party in line with the London plan.

He called on Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to set up a judicial commission to investigate the matter.

The culprits could have been identified using CCTV footage, but it was stolen. Those responsible for stealing the footage are responsible for the May 9 episode, the PTI chief said.

He claimed that closing cases related to the Sharif family and President Asif Ali Zardari was part of London's plan.

He said the PTI would not consider the Senate elections legitimate because the National Assembly was the product of a rigged exercise in the first place.

Lu’s testimony

In response to a question about the US Congressional hearing on the encryption controversy last week, the PTI chief said it would have been a disaster for the Biden administration if Donald Lu, the US diplomat, had said that Washington supported the ouster of his government.

Mr Khan said Asad Majeed, the former ambassador to Washington, had informed the National Security Committee of Donald Lu's threatening tone.

Mr. Lu did not disclose the facts before the congressional hearing because it would have been detrimental to the Biden administration.

The former prime minister said he was not responsible for the security of the encryption since a protocol was in place for the protection of secret documents.

He dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan's investigation into the fraud allegations, saying the ECP could not conduct an impartial investigation since it had conducted the exercise itself.

Bushras Warning

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi also addressed the media.

She said Mr Khan was in good physical and mental health.

She said the chief of army staff, the ISI chief and the head of the counter-terrorism department would be held responsible if anything happened to Mr Khan.

The nation will not tolerate such an incident.

Published in Dawn, March 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1823967 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos