Former ethics adviser sanctioned for breaking House of Lords rules

The Lords Commissioner for Standards found that Lord Geidt, the former Queens private secretary, broke the rules by making some introductory remarks during a May 2021 meeting between MoD officials and Theia Group Inc, which employed him as an advisor at the time.

Theia Group had submitted a proposal to boost the UK's space capabilities, and Lord Geidt told the commissioner his role had been to ensure the company's contacts with the government went well.

Lord Geidt was private secretary to the late Queens before becoming ethics advisor to Boris Johnson (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/AP)

He also stressed that his role within Theia Group had been secured through his previous experience and not through his membership in the Lords.

But the commissioner said his actions contravened a ban on his peers providing parliamentary services in exchange for remuneration, saying his presence at the meeting was seen as assisting an outside organization to influence civil servants.

Lord Geidt, who served as ethics adviser to Boris Johnson between April 2021 and June 2022, had appealed the commissioner's findings, but his appeal was rejected by the Lords Conduct Committee in a report published on Wednesday.

Although the committee recognized that he had always sought to behave honorably and follow the rules, it found that he had provided a parliamentary service in exchange for remuneration and therefore had broken the rules.

A source close to the matter said he was perplexed by the decision, adding: The lack of clarity on what constitutes parliamentary services is concerning.

We note in the report that the House has since amended these rules, so that the same behavior now qualifies for an exemption.

The committee described Lord Geidt's breach of the rules as an oversight and limited to a one-off meeting in which he played a very limited role. He also noted that he had sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary on his work with Theia Group, although that advice related only to government ethics rules and not the House of Lords code of conduct.

He upheld the Standards Commissioner's recommendation that Lord Geidt write a letter of apology to the chairman of the conduct committee, which is the lightest sanction possible.

A spokesperson for Lord Geidt said: The report recognizes that Lord Geidt acted honorably in his clear desire to comply with the rules at all times.

Despite this, the commissioner recommended the lighter sanction of writing a letter of apology to the committee chair for this oversight, which he duly did.

Lord Geidt has a formidable record of public service, including as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth and as an independent adviser on the interests of ministers.

The government's independent adviser on antisemitism, Lord Mann, has also been ordered to apologize for breaking the Lord's rules (Nick Ansell/PA)

On Tuesday, the conduct committee also found that Lord Mann had committed two breaches of rules relating to his work as an independent adviser to the government on antisemitism.

The committee backed the Standards Commissioner's findings that Lord Mann had failed to record support for the Antisemitism Policy Trust in his register of interests and had used his parliamentary office for his work as a government adviser.

On his appointment by the government, Lord Mann had not benefited from an office or the support of the civil service, but although the commissioner expressed sympathy, he found that the peer had broken a rule requiring that Parliamentary offices are primarily used to support parliamentary work.

The Conduct Committee also expressed sympathy, saying the government had assumed that the House of Lords would provide the necessary premises to support its work.

On this basis, the committee downgraded the sanction recommended by the Commissioner, requiring Lord Mann to only write a letter of apology to the chairman of the committee rather than making a personal statement of apology to the House.