Working on legal options to ensure money looted from Bengal's poor returns to them, says PM Modi

New Delhi/Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore “looted” from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ) be returned to them.

Modi made the assertion in a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, former royal family member and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, and asserted that power and not country is the priority of the opposition parties.

“PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he was exploring legal options to ensure that money looted from the poor would return to them through assets and money that the ED had seized from the corrupt ” said a BJP leader.

As per details of the conversation shared by the party, the Prime Minister estimated the amount of money paid by people of the state as bribes to get jobs, at Rs 3,000 crore.

He asked him to inform people of his position and asserted that soon after returning to power, he would find a way, including legal arrangements if necessary, to achieve this.

Modi also slammed the Congress for supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED in a corruption case, saying those who had filed complaints against the AAP had now changed course to l 'help. However, he did not name anyone.