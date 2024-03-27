Politics
Working on legal options to ensure money looted from Bengal's poor returns to them, says PM Modi
New Delhi/Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore “looted” from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ) be returned to them.
Modi made the assertion in a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, former royal family member and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, and asserted that power and not country is the priority of the opposition parties.
“PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he was exploring legal options to ensure that money looted from the poor would return to them through assets and money that the ED had seized from the corrupt ” said a BJP leader.
As per details of the conversation shared by the party, the Prime Minister estimated the amount of money paid by people of the state as bribes to get jobs, at Rs 3,000 crore.
He asked him to inform people of his position and asserted that soon after returning to power, he would find a way, including legal arrangements if necessary, to achieve this.
Modi also slammed the Congress for supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED in a corruption case, saying those who had filed complaints against the AAP had now changed course to l 'help. However, he did not name anyone.
“This shows that their priority is not country but power,” he said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country and for the bright future of the youth while that all the corrupt have gathered on the other side to save each other.
While Roy traces her lineage to 18th-century local king Krishnachandra Roy, Modi hit back at those who targeted the former royalty for her alleged support for the British after the BJP nominated her as its candidate.
She told Modi that his family was being called traitors and noted that Krishnachendra Roy worked for the people and joined hands with other kings to save 'Sanatan Dharma'.
He asked her not to come under any pressure, saying that they (TMC) were practicing vote bank politics and would make all kinds of wild allegations. They do it to hide their sins, he said.
On one hand, they are looking for proof of the existence of Lord Ram while on the other, they are citing incidents dating back two or three centuries to defame others, he said.
“It’s their double standards,” Modi said, hailing the king’s legacy of social reforms and development and asking him to carry on his legacy.
Expressing confidence in his victory, he asked Roy to be ready with the first 100 days' agenda for his constituency.
He also expressed confidence that West Bengal would vote for Parivartan (change) in the state.
The alleged corruption of the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders in the state is one of the main focuses of the BJP in the state as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including the former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large sums of money and other assets. of them to target its rivals.
“You have the challenge of saving Bengal’s heritage,” he told her.
She said people had expressed confidence in the work of the Modi government and told her that Moitra, the incumbent TMC MP from the constituency, will go to jail, drawing laughter from the Prime Minister.
Moitra is being investigated in a corruption case for allegedly allowing a businessman to use his parliamentary ID in exchange for bribes and other favors.
She called the businessman a friend and refuted accusations of corruption, accusing the BJP of being responsible.
Roy told Modi that people during his campaign had talked about corruption and broken promises of the state government.
Later, while speaking to reporters, Roy thanked the prime minister for his “encouragement.” “It seems like I have a new Josh (enthusiasm) now. His words were really very encouraging and inspiring. I will try my best to ensure the victory of the BJP in this seat,” she said.
The TMC has termed the Prime Minister's phone calls to BJP candidates as a “well-scripted drama” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
“This is just drama on the part of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. We would also like to hear similar telephonic conversations with the women of Manipur and the family members of Hathras victims in Uttar Pradesh,” TMC leader Kunal said. » said Gosh.
The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, which was seen as an increase in its fortunes and it is looking to increase its tally this time.
(Published March 27, 2024, 07:37 EAST)
|
