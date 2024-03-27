The driving force behind the pro-Israeli political consensus in Germany

The relationship between Germany and Israel has unique historical and symbolic significance.

Berlin political leaders say Israel's security is a 'raison d'être for the German republic,' said Policy. They even have a word for it: “Staatsrson“.

During a trip to Israel shortly after the Hamas attacks of October 7, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made this clear. “German history and our responsibility arising from the Holocaust make it our duty to defend the existence and security of the State of Israel.”

A “privileged relationship”

The idea of ​​a “special relationship” with Israel took hold in Germany in the 1970s. In recent years, it has received “near universal approval within the German political class,” Leandros Fischer said in the Journal of Palestinian Studies in 2019.

Parties across the political spectrum have indeed “endorsed the consensus on Israel,” he said, banning, for example, any discussion of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

This relationship is motivated by the “special responsibility” that Germany believes it has towards “the Jewish people, towards Israel and in the fight against anti-Semitism, because it is responsible for the Holocaust”, said Al Jazeera.

This is reflected not only in the country's strict criminal codes used to prevent the glorification of Nazi Germany, Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic hate speech, but also in the rhetoric of its political leaders.

“We are in Germany, the country that virtually wiped out Judaism in Europe,” said Karin Prien, a politician from the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The Guardian. “Eighty years after the liberation of Auschwitz, we still have a special responsibility to combat anti-Semitism.”

Cracks in freedom of expression

The Hamas attacks on October 7 sparked a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in Germany, mirroring a trend seen across much of the Western world. According to RIAS, Germany's Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, reports of anti-Semitic threats increased by more than 300 percent in the month following the attack. DW.

The German state's response was to impose an “intense crackdown on freedom of expression”, which included the banning of pro-Palestinian rallies and attacks on artists and academics by German politicians, a declared +972 Reviewwhich describes itself as an independent, non-profit magazine run by Palestinian and Israeli journalists.

Talk to The New Yorkerartist Candice Breitz, whose government funding was withdrawn, said German politicians consider it “extremely risky to be associated with an event involving Palestinian speakers.”

In November, a bill was submitted to the German parliament, which links German citizenship to a formal commitment to “Israel's right to exist.” A month later, the state of Saxony-Anhalt passed its own decree requiring those applying for German citizenship to recognize the State of Israel.

The German political elite has “justified its position by a so-called sense of guilt for the Holocaust and the need to redeem itself by supporting Israel,” Denijal Jegic said on Al Jazeera. Yet, under this “covert of acting morally,” he sought to “further normalize anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racism, justify more draconian anti-immigration policies, and downplay persistent anti-Semitism among white Germans.” .

Cult of guilt

Some believe that German leaders are only reflecting the position of their public opinion, polls showing that support for Israel is higher among Germans than in many other European countries.

At the same time, the debate over the role shame plays in German foreign policy, particularly with regard to Israel, has been intensified by the war in Gaza.

During a trip to Berlin last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Germany was too consumed by historical remorse to grasp the reality of the Middle East. It's a sentiment reflected by the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, which has surged in the polls, helped in part by its dismissal of Germany's culture of remembrance “as mere Cult of guilt (cult of guilt),” Joerg Lau said in The Guardian.

“The idea that Germany is suffering from an overdose of Accept the past the German term for dealing with the Nazi past is not new,” he said. But believing that the German political establishment is “captive of an oppressive mindset that limits its ability to speak out against Israel” is “a dangerous conspiracy theory that must be addressed.” be demystified.