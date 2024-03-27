Politics
The driving force behind the pro-Israeli political consensus in Germany
The relationship between Germany and Israel has unique historical and symbolic significance.
Berlin political leaders say Israel's security is a 'raison d'être for the German republic,' said Policy. They even have a word for it: “Staatsrson“.
During a trip to Israel shortly after the Hamas attacks of October 7, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made this clear. “German history and our responsibility arising from the Holocaust make it our duty to defend the existence and security of the State of Israel.”
A “privileged relationship”
The idea of a “special relationship” with Israel took hold in Germany in the 1970s. In recent years, it has received “near universal approval within the German political class,” Leandros Fischer said in the Journal of Palestinian Studies in 2019.
Parties across the political spectrum have indeed “endorsed the consensus on Israel,” he said, banning, for example, any discussion of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
This relationship is motivated by the “special responsibility” that Germany believes it has towards “the Jewish people, towards Israel and in the fight against anti-Semitism, because it is responsible for the Holocaust”, said Al Jazeera.
This is reflected not only in the country's strict criminal codes used to prevent the glorification of Nazi Germany, Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic hate speech, but also in the rhetoric of its political leaders.
“We are in Germany, the country that virtually wiped out Judaism in Europe,” said Karin Prien, a politician from the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The Guardian. “Eighty years after the liberation of Auschwitz, we still have a special responsibility to combat anti-Semitism.”
Cracks in freedom of expression
The Hamas attacks on October 7 sparked a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in Germany, mirroring a trend seen across much of the Western world. According to RIAS, Germany's Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, reports of anti-Semitic threats increased by more than 300 percent in the month following the attack. DW.
The German state's response was to impose an “intense crackdown on freedom of expression”, which included the banning of pro-Palestinian rallies and attacks on artists and academics by German politicians, a declared +972 Reviewwhich describes itself as an independent, non-profit magazine run by Palestinian and Israeli journalists.
Talk to The New Yorkerartist Candice Breitz, whose government funding was withdrawn, said German politicians consider it “extremely risky to be associated with an event involving Palestinian speakers.”
In November, a bill was submitted to the German parliament, which links German citizenship to a formal commitment to “Israel's right to exist.” A month later, the state of Saxony-Anhalt passed its own decree requiring those applying for German citizenship to recognize the State of Israel.
The German political elite has “justified its position by a so-called sense of guilt for the Holocaust and the need to redeem itself by supporting Israel,” Denijal Jegic said on Al Jazeera. Yet, under this “covert of acting morally,” he sought to “further normalize anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racism, justify more draconian anti-immigration policies, and downplay persistent anti-Semitism among white Germans.” .
Cult of guilt
Some believe that German leaders are only reflecting the position of their public opinion, polls showing that support for Israel is higher among Germans than in many other European countries.
At the same time, the debate over the role shame plays in German foreign policy, particularly with regard to Israel, has been intensified by the war in Gaza.
During a trip to Berlin last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Germany was too consumed by historical remorse to grasp the reality of the Middle East. It's a sentiment reflected by the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, which has surged in the polls, helped in part by its dismissal of Germany's culture of remembrance “as mere Cult of guilt (cult of guilt),” Joerg Lau said in The Guardian.
“The idea that Germany is suffering from an overdose of Accept the past the German term for dealing with the Nazi past is not new,” he said. But believing that the German political establishment is “captive of an oppressive mindset that limits its ability to speak out against Israel” is “a dangerous conspiracy theory that must be addressed.” be demystified.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/drive-behind-germanys-pro-israel-022525811.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The driving force behind the pro-Israeli political consensus in Germany
- Sara Ali Khan talks about joining politics 'across the board' | Bollywood
- This Lilly Pulitzer dress is so flattering on my 5 foot figure
- Czech Purple Ventures launches 40 million fund II to support CEE innovation
- Working on legal options to ensure money looted from Bengal's poor returns to them, says PM Modi
- George Galloway MP accuses Britain of involvement in Moscow attacks
- Diddy's properties searched in sex trafficking investigation. What there is to know
- Learn winning strategies for startups and cricket in Rocketship.vc's latest podcast with Shane Watson
- LORDI Graces on the cover of VOGUE SCANDINAVIA fashion magazine
- Stock market today: Most of Wall Street drifts higher as Merck and Trump Media jump | national news
- If you're a lucky few, you can now use Gemini in Google Messages
- The United States has just made the catastrophic food crisis in Gaza even worse