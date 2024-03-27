Donald Trump sells 'God Bless the USA' Bible for $60ExBulletin





Then-President Donald Trump holds up a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, during a controversial photo op in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump is bringing church and state together in one golden package for his latest venture, a $60 “God Bless The USA” Bible accompanied by copies of the nation's founding documents.

Trump announced the launch of the large-print, leather-bound King James Bible in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, a day after the social media company leapfrogged its commercial debut and two days after a New York appeals court extended his bail deadline. to comply with a ruling in a civil fraud case and reduced the bail amount by 61%.

“Happy Holy Week! Let's make America pray again,” Trump wrote. “As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible.”

The Bible draws inspiration from “God Bless the USA,” Lee Greenwood’s patriotic anthem that has been featured at many Trump rallies (and whose political history dates back to Ronald Reagan). It is the only Bible endorsed by Trump as well as Greenwood, according to its promotional website.

The Bible is only available online and retails for $59.99 (considerably more expensive than traditional Bibles sold at major retailers or those available for free at many churches and hotels). It includes Greenwood's handwritten chorus of his titular song as well as copies of historical documents including the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Many of you have never read them and don't know the freedoms and rights you have as Americans, and don't know how you are being threatened with losing those rights,” Trump said in a video ad of three minutes.

“Religion and Christianity are the things this country is missing the most, and I truly believe we need to bring them back and we need to bring them back quickly.”

Trump critics on both sides of the aisle were quick to criticize the product, calling it selfish and hypocritical.

Conservative political commentator Charlie Sykes criticized him for “commodifying the Bible during Holy Week,” while Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota criticized him for “literally taking a holy book and selling it, and having published it in order to earn money for his sacred book.” campaign.”

Trump says the money isn't going to his campaign, but more on that later.

Klobuchar added that Trump's public attacks on others are “not consistent with the teachings of the Bible,” calling it “one more moment of hypocrisy.” Tara Setmayer, senior adviser to the anti-Trump Republican PAC, the Lincoln Project, called it “blasphemous.”

And former Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, trolled Trump with a social media post alluding to his alleged extramarital affairs.

“Happy Holy Week, Donald,” she wrote. “Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one. And read it, including Exodus 20:14.”

Christianity plays an increasingly important role in his campaign

Trump has made a point of cultivating Christian supporters since his 2016 presidential campaign and remains popular with white evangelicals despite his multiple divorces, his insults toward marginalized groups and his allegations of extramarital affairs and sexual assault.

And his account of persecution, including in court, seems to resonate with his many Christian supporters.

Trump is increasingly publicly embracing Christian nationalist ideas. He promised at a convention of religious broadcasters last month that he would use a second term to defend the Christian values ​​of the “radical left,” vowing that “no one will touch the cross of Christ under the Trump administration.”

He made similar comments in the Bible's promotional video, in which he warned that “Christians are under siege” and that the country is “going haywire” because it has lost religion.

“We must defend God in the public square and not allow the media or left-wing groups to silence, censor or discriminate against us,” he said. “We must bring Christianity back into our lives and into what will be a great nation again.”

Trump himself is not known for being particularly religious or a staunch follower. He has long identified as Presbyterian, but announced in 2020 that he identifies as nondenominational.

A Pew Research Center survey released earlier this month found that most people with positive views of Trump do not view him as particularly religious, but believe he defends people with religious beliefs like theirs.

Trump said in the promotional video that he has many Bibles in his home.

“It’s my favorite book,” he said, echoing a comment he had made in previous years. “It’s a lot of people’s favorite book.”

Trump's relationship with the Bible has been a topic of discussion and sometimes controversy over the years.

In 2020, amid protests over the killing of George Floyd, he posed with a Bible outside a church in Washington, D.C., for which he was widely criticized. U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops had previously fired tear gas at peaceful protesters in the area, apparently to enable the photo op, although a watchdog report released the following year determined otherwise.

That same year, an excerpt from a 2015 interview with Bloomberg, in which Trump refused to name his favorite or any Bible verse, resurfaced on social media and went viral.

Bible sales unlikely to solve Trump's financial woes

An FAQ section on the Bible's website states that no proceeds will be donated to Trump's re-election campaign.

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign,” it says.

However, the site adds that it uses Trump's name, likeness and likeness “under paid license to CIC Ventures LLC.”

Trump is listed as director, president, secretary and treasurer of CIC Ventures LLC in a financial disclosure from last year.

Trump's speech focuses on the return of religion to America.

“I want a lot of people to have it,” he said at one point in the video. “You have to have it for your heart and for your soul.”

But many wonder whether Trump has anything else to gain from selling the Bible while facing growing financial pressure.

There's his presidential re-election campaign, which has only raised about half of what Biden has raised so far this cycle. Trump acknowledged Monday that he “might” spend his own money on his campaign, something he hasn't done since 2016.

There are also his mounting legal costs, as he faces four criminal charges and numerous civil cases. Trump posted bond to support an $83.3 million jury award to writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation case earlier this month, and was expected to post another $454 million in a fraud case civil last Monday.

His lawyers said last week that they had contacted 30 companies for help in setting bail, but doing so was a “practical impossibility,” prompting New York's attorney general to confirm that if Trump does not did not pay, it would undertake to seize its assets. On Monday, the appeals court reduced the bail amount to $175 million and gave Trump 10 more days to post it.

Trump obviously tried to raise money in other ways.

The day after the civil fraud judgment was announced, he launched a line of $399 gold high-top sneakers, which sold out within hours. The company behind its social media app, Truth Social, began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday, in a move that could net it a windfall of more than $3 billion even if it can't sell his actions before six months.

