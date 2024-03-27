Strong words from PM Modi after calling out BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Amrita Roy, former royal and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate against Trinamool Congress chief Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, and told her that he was working for guarantee that almost 3,000 crores looted from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate are returned to them. Amrita Roy (left), former royal and BJP candidate against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, which was made public, Modi asserted that power and not the country was the priority of the opposition parties.

PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he was exploring legal options to ensure that money looted from the poor would return to them through assets and money that the ED had seized from the corrupt, a said a BJP source. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections

According to details of the conversation shared by the BJP, Modi estimated that the amount of money paid by people of the state as bribes to get jobs, was 3,000 billion.

Modi asked Amrita Roy to inform people about his position and asserted that soon after returning to power, he would find a way, including making legal arrangements if necessary, to do so, reported the news agency PTI.

Addressing the Congress for its support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case, Modi said those who filed complaints against the AAP had now changed tactics to help him.

This shows that their priority is not country but power, the Prime Minister said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country and a bright future for the youth while all corrupt gathered on the other side to save. each other.

Modi also criticized those who targeted the former royalty for her alleged support for the British after the BJP nominated her as its candidate.

Amrita Roy told Modi that her family was being called traitors and noted that Krishnachandra Roy worked for the people and joined hands with other kings to save Sanatan Dharma.

To this, Modi asked him not to come under any pressure, adding that they (TMC) were practicing vote bank politics and would make all kinds of wild allegations. They do it to hide their sins, he said.

On one hand, they are looking for proof of the existence of Lord Ram while on the other, they are citing incidents dating back two or three centuries to defame others, Modi alleged.

“It’s their double standards,” Modi said, hailing the king’s legacy of social reforms and development and asking him to carry on his legacy.

Expressing confidence in his victory, he asked Amrita Roy to be ready with the first 100 days' agenda for her constituency.

He also expressed confidence that West Bengal would vote for 'Parivartan' (change) in the state.

This telephonic conversation comes on the day Mahua Moitra received a fresh summons from the ED in connection with irregularities in an exchange rate violation case, asking him to join the investigation on Thursday, March 28.

The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, which was seen as an increase in its fortunes and it is looking to increase its tally this time.