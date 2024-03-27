Politics
Strong words from PM Modi after calling out BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Amrita Roy, former royal and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate against Trinamool Congress chief Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, and told her that he was working for guarantee that almost 3,000 crores looted from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate are returned to them.
In a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, which was made public, Modi asserted that power and not the country was the priority of the opposition parties.
PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he was exploring legal options to ensure that money looted from the poor would return to them through assets and money that the ED had seized from the corrupt, a said a BJP source. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections
According to details of the conversation shared by the BJP, Modi estimated that the amount of money paid by people of the state as bribes to get jobs, was 3,000 billion.
Modi asked Amrita Roy to inform people about his position and asserted that soon after returning to power, he would find a way, including making legal arrangements if necessary, to do so, reported the news agency PTI.
Addressing the Congress for its support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case, Modi said those who filed complaints against the AAP had now changed tactics to help him.
This shows that their priority is not country but power, the Prime Minister said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country and a bright future for the youth while all corrupt gathered on the other side to save. each other.
Modi also criticized those who targeted the former royalty for her alleged support for the British after the BJP nominated her as its candidate.
Amrita Roy told Modi that her family was being called traitors and noted that Krishnachandra Roy worked for the people and joined hands with other kings to save Sanatan Dharma.
To this, Modi asked him not to come under any pressure, adding that they (TMC) were practicing vote bank politics and would make all kinds of wild allegations. They do it to hide their sins, he said.
On one hand, they are looking for proof of the existence of Lord Ram while on the other, they are citing incidents dating back two or three centuries to defame others, Modi alleged.
“It’s their double standards,” Modi said, hailing the king’s legacy of social reforms and development and asking him to carry on his legacy.
Expressing confidence in his victory, he asked Amrita Roy to be ready with the first 100 days' agenda for her constituency.
He also expressed confidence that West Bengal would vote for 'Parivartan' (change) in the state.
This telephonic conversation comes on the day Mahua Moitra received a fresh summons from the ED in connection with irregularities in an exchange rate violation case, asking him to join the investigation on Thursday, March 28.
The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, which was seen as an increase in its fortunes and it is looking to increase its tally this time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modis-strong-words-after-dialling-bjp-candidate-amrita-roy-against-mahua-moitra-of-tmc-101711529761655.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strong words from PM Modi after calling out BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra | Latest news India
- Venices Coucou just opened a second location in West Hollywood
- Georges Wendell Men Fall 2022
- Flare acquires US-based competitor Foretrace
- The Good Friday earthquake is approaching its 60th anniversary
- 'NCIS' 'Shameless' Actor Arrested for Allegedly Breaching US Capitol on January 6
- Novak Djokovic ends successful collaboration with coach Goran Ivanisevic | Tennis news
- Stock market today: Wall Street pushes towards new record | First World War
- We have bad news about Google Pixel 9
- Phoenix Tower International announces investment from Grain Management and BlackRock to continue global expansion
- Fareed Zakaria: Netanyahu is “ruining” trust between Israel and the US
- US measles cases in 2024 already exceed 2023 total