Donald Trump's latest gag order has one key difference from the previous one





The latest silencing order against Donald Trump has one notable difference from previous court restrictions: The order issued Tuesday only applies to what the former president can say about his hush money case that will go to trial on next month.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the criminal case brought against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, on Tuesday barred the former president from making public statements about those involved in the case. The order came hours after Trump attacked Merchan and his daughter in an article on Truth Social, calling the judge a “certified Trump hater.”

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for November, was indicted on 34 counts last spring in connection with hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, which were allegedly intended to prevent him from publicly discussing his affair with the former president. Bragg's office accused Trump of falsifying business records to keep the payment secret, and the former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former President Donald Trump in New York City Criminal Court on March 25, 2024. The silence order issued Tuesday in his hush money case presents a stark difference from other restrictions imposed on him… Former President Donald Trump in New York City Criminal Court on March 25, 2024. The silence order Trump imposed Tuesday in his hush money case presents a stark difference from other restrictions imposed on him in previous court cases. More from Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

In a four-page order, which responded to a request for silence from Bragg, Merchan ordered the former president to “refrain” from making statements about potential witnesses, prosecutors and members of the district attorney's staff. district, or on any potential jurors in the case.

The former president has a history of attacking his opponents online, including the prosecutors behind his series of legal challenges. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 91 charges against him as he runs for reelection and has repeatedly called investigations against him a form of “election interference” and a “witch hunt.”

Several judges have issued silence orders intended to limit what Trump is allowed to say publicly about witnesses, court staff and others connected to his criminal and civil cases. Judge Tanya Chutkan in October imposed restrictions on what Trump could say about special counsel Jack Smith as part of his federal election subversion case. Judge Arthur Engoron issued a similar silence order that same month, targeting what the former president could say about the court and others in connection with his civil fraud case in New York.

But in the past, judges have imposed restrictions on all parties connected to the case, including prosecutors and the defense team. Merchan's order Tuesday, however, specifically called out Trump.

“The undisputed record reflecting defendant's prior out-of-court statements established a sufficient risk to the administration of justice…and there is no less restrictive means to prevent such risk,” Merchan wrote.

When reached for comment, a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek that Merchan's order violates the former president's free speech rights, writing: “Judge's unconstitutional gag order Merchan is preventing President Trump – the leading candidate for president of the United States – from engaging in fundamental political discourse. who is entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment.”

“Worst of all, the silence violates the civil rights of more than 100 million Americans who follow President Trump and who have a First Amendment right to receive and listen to his speech.” , added the spokesperson. “American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the nation's highest office. President Trump will continue to fight for our country and our Constitution.”

The hush money case is scheduled to go to trial on April 15.

