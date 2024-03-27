Politics
Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser sanctioned for breaking House of Lords rules
Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser has apologized for breaking House of Lords rules by helping a US satellite company influence officials at the Ministry of Defense (MoD).
The Lords Commissioner for Standards found that Lord Geidt, the former Queens private secretary, broke the rules by making some introductory remarks during a May 2021 meeting between MoD officials and Theia Group Inc, which employed him as an advisor at the time.
Theia Group had submitted a proposal to boost the UK's space capabilities, and Lord Geidt told the commissioner his role had been to ensure the company's contacts with the government went well.
He also stressed that his role within Theia Group had been secured through his previous experience and not through his membership in the Lords.
Prohibition
But the commissioner said his actions contravened a ban on his peers providing parliamentary services in exchange for remuneration, saying his presence at the meeting was seen as assisting an outside organization to influence civil servants.
Lord Geidt, who served as ethics adviser to Boris Johnson between April 2021 and June 2022, had appealed the commissioner's findings, but his appeal was rejected by the Lords Conduct Committee in a report published on Wednesday.
Although the committee recognized that he had always sought to behave honorably and follow the rules, it found that he had provided a parliamentary service in exchange for remuneration and therefore had broken the rules.
Mystified
A source close to the matter said he was perplexed by the decision, adding: The lack of clarity on what constitutes parliamentary services is concerning.
We note in the report that the House has since amended these rules, so that the same behavior now qualifies for an exemption.
The committee described Lord Geidt's breach of the rules as an oversight and limited to a one-off meeting in which he played a very limited role. He also noted that he had sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary on his work with Theia Group, although that advice related only to government ethics rules and not the House of Lords code of conduct.
He upheld the Standards Commissioner's recommendation that Lord Geidt write a letter of apology to the chairman of the conduct committee, which is the lightest sanction possible.
A spokesperson for Lord Geidt said: The report recognizes that Lord Geidt acted honorably in his clear desire to comply with the rules at all times.
Despite this, the commissioner recommended the lighter sanction of writing a letter of apology to the committee chair for this oversight, which he duly did.
Lord Geidt has a formidable record of public service, including as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth and as an independent adviser on the interests of ministers.
Anti-Semitism
On Tuesday, the conduct committee also found that Lord Mann had committed two breaches of rules relating to his work as an independent adviser to the government on antisemitism.
The committee backed the Standards Commissioner's findings that Lord Mann had failed to record support for the Antisemitism Policy Trust in his register of interests and had used his parliamentary office for his work as a government adviser.
On his appointment by the government, Lord Mann had not benefited from an office or the support of the civil service, but although the commissioner expressed sympathy, he found that the peer had broken a rule requiring that Parliamentary offices are primarily used to support parliamentary work.
The Conduct Committee also expressed sympathy, saying the government had assumed that the House of Lords would provide the necessary premises to support its work.
On this basis, the committee downgraded the sanction recommended by the Commissioner, requiring Lord Mann to only write a letter of apology to the chairman of the committee rather than making a personal statement of apology to the House.
Support our nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee per month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
|
Sources
2/ https://nation.cymru/news/boris-johnsons-former-ethics-adviser-sanctioned-for-breaking-house-of-lords-rules/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser sanctioned for breaking House of Lords rules
- Rupali Ganguly, Kushal Tandon, Priyanka Chahar and more win big
- Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Talks New Movie Doc, Fashion and Fan Appreciation
- Google's Pixel 9 could have three models, including a smaller Pro phone
- Donald Trump's latest gag order has one key difference from the previous one
- The US economy will feel minimal impact
- J Street U Northwestern welcomes Israel Defense Forces veterans
- Hockey 101: How to become a super fan?
- Strong words from PM Modi after calling out BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra | Latest news India
- Venices Coucou just opened a second location in West Hollywood
- Georges Wendell Men Fall 2022
- Flare acquires US-based competitor Foretrace