Xi Jinping tells US delegation that China's economy is healthy and sustainable

China's reform will not stop and its opening will not stop, the Chinese leader said, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

China is planning and implementing a series of major measures to comprehensively deepen reform and gradually promote a world-class, market-oriented and law-based business environment. This will create greater room for development for American and foreign companies.

Beijing is trying to restore business confidence in China amid an economic slowdown. Photo: Xinhua

The meeting came at the end of the annual China Development Forum in Beijing, where dozens of foreign business leaders were briefed that the economy was resilient and would maintain its potential, amid concerns about a slowdown.

Senior executives from Blackstone, Bloomberg, Qualcomm, Pfizer and FedEx were among those attending the meeting with Xi. Evan Greenberg and Stephen Orlins of the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations were also seen alongside Xi in a group photo released by state media.

China has stepped up its charm offensive as it tries to woo foreign investors, introducing new measures last year to expand market access, increase tax and tax support and protect intellectual property rights.

Official data shows foreign investment in China fell 8% last year, the first decline since 2012 amid tightening regulations, anti-espionage raids on foreign companies and growing tensions with states. -United.

US slams China for filing WTO complaint over electric vehicle subsidies

The United States has also increased trade and technology restrictions against China as the rivalry intensifies.

In addition to the semiconductor ban and other measures aimed at curbing China's high-tech development, Washington is also targeting Chinese electric vehicles with a national security investigation and anti-subsidy rules.

Beijing filed a complaint over discriminatory subsidies with the World Trade Organization on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Xi said both sides should show respect and follow market rules.

Faced with new situations and changes in China-US economic and trade relations in recent years, the two sides should adhere to mutual respect, mutual benefit, equal consultation, act in accordance with economic laws and market rules, expand and deepen mutually beneficial economic relations. and trade cooperation, respect everyone's development rights, he said.

The two powers agreed to stabilize relations after a summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco in November, and working groups were established on areas ranging from trade and counter-narcotics to climate change . But issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea continue to strain relations between the two countries.

It was one of the largest U.S. delegations Xi Jinping has hosted in years. Photo: Xinhua

Xi told the US delegation that the two countries' common interests have not diminished, but increased, and they should help each other rather than hinder each other.

He said the United States should appropriately handle sensitive issues, maintain the momentum of stabilizing China-US relations, actively explore the right way to get along, and promote the sustainable, stable and healthy development of relations.

China-US relations cannot return to the good old days, but they can open up to a better future, he added.

U.S. leaders at the meeting said the San Francisco summit boosted confidence in the future of U.S.-China relations and that they appreciated Beijing's recent efforts to pursue reform and opening, according to the CCTV report.

Yellen to pressure China over market-distorting green energy spending and subsidies

The report said the U.S. delegation agreed that Thucydides' trap was not inevitable.

They were referring to the theory often used to describe U.S.-China relations, namely the potential for confrontation between a rising power and a dominant power.

Political scientist Graham Allison a Harvard University professor who was also present at the meeting with Xi on Wednesday, was the first to warn that Beijing and Washington could fall into Thucydides' trap.

According to the CCTV report, the US delegation also said at the meeting that economic relations between the United States and China are closely linked and only through peaceful coexistence can the two countries achieve development and prosperity. .