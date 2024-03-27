Will Donald Trump be the first American dictator?





Former President Donald Trump was very clear in his intentions. He has vowed to go after his political opponents and use the Justice Department to do so. He told Univision: “If I'm president and I see someone who's doing well and beating me really bad, I tell them to go and indict them. …They would go bankrupt. They would be outside. They » I would be excluded from the elections. He echoed that same sentiment with Lou Dobbs, saying he had been the target of a political weapon and telling himself, “I can do it too.”

Trump has vowed to continue his assault on religious freedom and the separation of church and state, not only by pledging to expand the Muslim ban (or “travel ban”) he had imposed during his first administration, but also promising to go after atheists, who he declared were part of the forces of “evil”.

“Together we are warriors in a just crusade to stop the arsonists, the atheists, the globalists and the Marxists,” Trump told the Faith & Freedom Coalition last year, using his usual apocalyptic language, “And we restore our Republic as one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.” You think he's not serious? To achieve this goal, he wants all immigrants to undergo “ideological control.” In what way Will MAGA ideology play a role in all of this?

Trump has promised to gut federal agencies as well so he can recruit MAGA loyalists. “We will eliminate all corrupt actors from our national security and intelligence apparatus,” he said. “So that faceless bureaucrats can never again target and persecute conservatives, Christians or political enemies of the left.”

Former President Donald Trump listens during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, June 26, 2017.

He attacked freedom of expression, calling the press “the enemy of the people” and repeatedly threatening to prosecute journalists who spoke against him. He also vowed to go after media outlets that criticize him, like MSNBC, saying the government “should punish them harshly and make them pay for their illegal political activities.” During Trump's previous term, remember, he even considered shooting demonstrators.

Trump has shown kleptocratic tendencies, using his political support to enrich himself and his family. This includes duping his supporters into buying stock in his new company, potentially making themselves billions richer; benefiting from foreign entities during his presidency, in flagrant violation of the emoluments clause; helping his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, secure billions of dollars in Saudi money while Trump was president; selling everything from trading cards to sneakers to his followers; and make his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, co-chair of the RNC so she can raid its coffers to pay for his defense fund.

Trump has repeatedly encouraged mob violence, telling the neo-fascist Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in 2016, saying he would like to see protesters at his rallies brought in on stretchers and, of course, telling his supporters to “fight like hell” before sending them to the Capitol to wreak havoc and eventually kill former Vice President Mike Pence in order to stop him from certifying the election. Since then, Trump has repeatedly called the January 6 attackers “patriots” and “hostages,” and promised to pardon them.

It is not surprising that Trump would pardon the insurrectionists, since he has never respected the democratic process. In 2016, he said the election was “rigged” against him and refused to say whether he would respect its results. In 2020, he not only refused to accept the results, but also set up a fake election plan to try to stay in power and did everything he could to reverse the peaceful transition of power. What makes a reasonable person think they will respect the results of the 2024 election if they lose? And if Trump is president, why should we expect him to respect the midterm elections or any election in which his chosen candidate loses? Who will he choose to oversee the electoral process? You can bet it will be the MAGA people.

As we saw with the recent RNC takeover and subsequent purge of the old guard, Trump only wants loyalists in the highest positions. Anyone who isn't loyal enough will disappear, you can be sure of that. This also means that the Republican Party will act as a party of rubber stamp, rendering Congress incapable of reining in Trump.

As for the courts, we have just seen how a Trump loyalist like Judge Aileen Cannon can sabotage a perfectly legitimate case. We've also seen the Supreme Court take forever to address Trump-related issues, give him a lot of deference, and dismiss emolument lawsuits against him. And you can be sure that in a second term, Trump would seek to install only judges who are loyal to him and loyal to the MAGA cause – a cause focused on racism, intolerance and fear-mongering.

So would Trump act like a dictator? Well, he literally said he wanted to be a dictator for a day, an idea welcomed by many of his supporters. Do you think he would stop acting like a dictator on day two?

Ross Rosenfeld is a political writer and educator based on Long Island. Follow Ross on Substack.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

