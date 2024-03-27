'Don't be a tough guy. Don't be stupid! »

Donald Trump warned Turkey's president to “don't be tough” in a letter urging him to end a military offensive in northeast Syria.

The US president told Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted to “reach a good agreement” and that the Turkish leader risked being seen in history as “the devil”.

In the October 9 letter, Mr. Trump wrote: “You do not want to be responsible for the massacre of thousands of people, and I do not want to be responsible for the destruction of the Turkish economy – and I will. »

He added: “I've worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down. There's a lot you can do.

“History will look upon you favorably if you do this in a fair and humane manner.

“He will forever view you as the devil if good things don’t happen.

“Don't be a tough guy. Don't be an idiot! I'll call you later.”

A senior administration official confirmed to Sky News that the letter is authentic.

Mr Trump is struggling to control the political damage following his decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey's incursion against the Kurds, America's former allies.

The president insisted the move was “strategically brilliant” after being criticized for abandoning Kurdish fighters who helped the United States defeat Islamic State militants in the region.

Top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer walked out of a White House briefing on the situation on Wednesday after accusing Mr Trump of hurling insults at them.

Ms Pelosi – who was reportedly called a “third-rate politician” by the president – ​​claimed she appeared visibly “shaken” after the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan condemnation of her decision to withdraw US troops from the northern Syria.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump said the Kurds were “not angels” and that it might be necessary for Russia-backed Syria and Turkey to “fight”.

“Our soldiers are not in danger – nor should they be, because two countries are fighting over land that has nothing to do with us,” the president said.

“Syria could get help from Russia, and that's great. It's a lot of sand.

“So there's Syria and Turkey. They're going to argue, maybe they're going to fight. But our men are not going to get killed because of that.”

A US delegation including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to Turkey for talks with Mr Erdogan.

But the Turkish president told Sky News he would not receive US officials and would only speak to Mr Trump. He later announced that he would meet with the American delegation.

The hasty US withdrawal from Syria has sparked a land rush between Turkey and Russia – now the undisputed foreign powers in the region – to divide the Kurdish area once protected by the United States.

Hundreds of ISIS prisoners escaped during the Turkish military offensive.

Syrian troops accompanied by Russian forces entered Kobani, a strategically important border town and a potential flashpoint for wider conflict, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria.