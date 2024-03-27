Indonesia's new president-elect must ratify indigenous peoples bill

On February 14, shortly after Prabowo Subianto and his running mate became the presumptive winners of Indonesia's presidential election, Prabowo said a crowd in Jakarta that this victory should be a victory for all Indonesians.

This proclamation might ring hollow for the country's indigenous peoples. The new Prabowos government seems ready to continue expanding Indonesia's national resource processing capabilities. This demonstrates the continued and unjust pillaging of indigenous territory.

The government of outgoing President Joko Widodo has been indecisive and seems to be playing with the care of indigenous communities. May their protection remain a normative and the romantic discourse is reflected in government policy which does not protect them.

Numerous food safety features Strategies have not sufficiently taken into account indigenous territories or sovereignty. Take for example the Food Plantation Program, announced in 2020, aimed at developing large food plantations across Indonesia. Program Implementation in Gunung Mas Regency, Central Kalimantan Province, failed to consult local knowledge. The disastrous results not only fell short of achieving Indonesian food sovereignty, but also ignored the historical and philosophical value that the people of Kalimantan place on Gunung Mas.

Indigenous voices versus political agendas

According to data According to the Indonesian Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance, as of January 2024, the country was home to 2,565 indigenous communities, representing 22 million people. These communities are widely distributed throughout the country, so it can be said that the basis and characteristics of Indonesian society are its indigenous peoples. However, the disconnect of political policies with the protection of indigenous peoples does not reflect this situation.

The major problems faced by these communities are Deforestationagricultural crises, marginalization And discriminationand the usurpation customary rights. These problems often coincide with massive extraction operations in native forests by giant corporations.

Another problem is that of electoral participation: identity cards must be presented at polling stations, but indigenous communities have faced difficulties to get them.

An abandoned cassava plantation in Gunung Mas, Central Kalimantan, 2022. It was part of the food plantation program to develop plantations across Indonesia. (Image: Jurnasyanto Sukarno / Greenpeace)

The romanticization of indigenous peoples is a typical component of an Indonesian political campaign, with elites grateful related issues and make commitments. However, this is usually just a tactic to gain electoral support.

For example, Widodo made six commitments regarding the rights of indigenous peoples during his 2014 election campaign. These were incorporated into his Nawacita programwhich would ratify the Indonesian Indigenous Peoples Bill (Indigenous Peoples Bill) and create an independent task force for indigenous communities, among other commitments. The objectives of the Nawacita program have not yet been achieved.

Prabowo, a former defense minister, and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of Joko Widodos, did not reveal many concrete plans to strengthen indigenous rights during their election campaign, calling into question their commitment to these questions.

The PrabowoGibran campaign championed continued investment in the mining sector to capitalize on the energy transition. Indigenous communities are generally pushed aside when these megaprojects encroach on their territories.

For example, nickel mining in Halmahera on the North Moluccan island has led to the marginalization and criminalization of uncontacted Indonesians OHongana Manyawa (people of the forest). As the tribe tries to defend ancestral territories on Halmahera Island of the region's largest mining company, Weda Bay Nickel, deforestation and pollution followed.

No formal legal recognition

Currently, there is no legal framework that protects the existence of indigenous peoples in Indonesia, and their status and recognition requires one. The Indigenous Peoples Bill was the first propose in 2009, but this is not the case yet ratifieddespite Joko Widodos' repetitions promises do this.

Once invested on October 20, Prabowo and Gibran will therefore have to give priority to this bill. Obtaining consensus among indigenous communities is crucial for the management of their lands, especially since Gibrans are common. promotion downstream projects during the election campaign.

The Indonesian indigenous program is still far from making substantial progress. It should never again be used simply as a campaign tool to get votes.

And after?

Despite the challenges, the current government has released some policies related to Indigenous inclusion. For example, the Ministry of Education and Culture has made efforts to integrate indigenous schools into its databases. And in 2023, the Archipelago Indigenous Youth Front (BPAN) movement received significant recognition from the state when it won an award from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its advocacy of access to education.

Civilian support for Indigenous communities continues to be taken seriously, as evidenced by initiatives such as the Nusantara Fundwhich claims to be Indonesia's first direct funding mechanism for indigenous peoples and local communities.

Indigenous peoples demand not only the recognition and protection of their individual rights, but also the possibility of restoring their lands and their collective rights. These demands are reaffirmed by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Indeed, the big idea of ​​protecting indigenous peoples is a principle of sustainable development, but a transactional economic system that prioritizes capital accumulation undermines it.

As the excitement surrounding Indonesia's general elections subsides, we need to see concrete implementation of policies that intersect with the rights of indigenous peoples. After years of fighting and struggles, the government must ratify the Indigenous Peoples Bill.