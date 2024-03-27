Xi Jinping meets US leaders, tries to woo foreign investors





On Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with American business leaders. This is part of the government's efforts to win back foreign investors and multinational companies seeking guarantees on the effects of the new rules. Beijing hopes to accelerate the expansion of the world's second-largest economy after FDI fell 8% in 2023 due to investor concerns over an anti-espionage law, exit restrictions and raids on consultancy firms and due diligence companies. Even as Chinese leaders openly court international investors, many companies are unsure when to cross the line because of Xi's growing emphasis on national security. “China's development has gone through all kinds of difficulties and challenges to get to where it is today,” Xi said, according to state media. “In the past, (China) did not collapse because of a 'China Collapse Theory' nor will it reach its peak now because of the 'Peak China Theory.' China,'” he added. Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder and CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone, Raj Subramaniam, director of the American delivery giant FedEx, and Cristiano Amon, boss of the chip manufacturer Qualcomm were part of the American contingent of around twenty people, composed entirely of men. The audience with Xi — organized by the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations, the U.S.-China Business Council and the think tank Asia Society — lasted about 90 minutes, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The source, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, had no immediate comment on what was discussed and the three organizations did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the meeting. The United States and China are gradually resuming engagements after relations between the two economic superpowers plunged to their lowest level in years due to conflicts over trade policies, the future of democratically governed Taiwan and territorial claims in the South China Sea. The gathering took place in the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People, reserved for important functions. Participants sat in a square around a large red, orange and green floral installation, a video released by state media showed. Sitting alongside Xi are Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, top diplomat Wang Yi and China's chief state planner, Zheng Shanjie. The audience with Xi comes after Chinese Premier Li Qiang failed to hold a meeting with visiting foreign CEOs at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 24-25. The opportunity to exchange views with Beijing's second leader was a key part of the summit in previous years. Wednesday's meeting followed a November dinner with U.S. leaders in San Francisco, where Xi received a standing ovation. (With contributions from the agency)

