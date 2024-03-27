Lord Geidt, former ethics adviser to Boris Johnson, broke lobbying rules





Boris JohnsonThe former ethics adviser was criticized by standards watchdog Lords for breaking lobbying rules while in the role. Lord Geidt He was found to have attended a meeting with Ministry of Defense officials on behalf of a defense-for-hire company in May 2021. That month he exonerated Mr. Johnson of spending large sums on wallpaper and other renovations to his Downing Street apartment. However, the House of Lords conduct committee concluded the meeting was an oversight and not a significant breach of the rules. Lord Geidt was private secretary to the late queen between 2007 and 2017, when he was elevated to the rank of Lords. In April 2021, he was appointed as an independent advisor to the then Prime Minister on the minister's interests. A month later, it concluded that Mr Johnson had not broken the ministerial code over the renovation of Downing Street. In May 2021, he attended a virtual meeting with Department of Defense officials, representing US satellite and telecommunications company Theia Group Inc as an advisor. Lord Geidt resigned from his position just over a year later, criticizing the government for considering breaking international law over Brexit. The Lords' conduct committee report said Martin Jelley, the standards commissioner, found that Lord Geidt had not made a presentation, but had attended the meeting and made some introductory remarks. The commissioner considers that in doing so, Lord Geidt provided a parliamentary service in exchange for payment or other reward, he said. In 2021, there was an absolute ban on providing such services. However, the Commissioner stated that because he only attended one virtual meeting, I do not consider this to be a material violation of the Code. The report said: The commissioner recommended that Lord Geidt write a letter of apology to the chairman of the conduct committee. This is the lightest sanction available, and we agree that it is appropriate in this case. There are several mitigating factors, including Lord Geidt's obvious desire to comply with the rules, demonstrated by his seeking the advice of the Cabinet Secretary. We are confident that his violation of the Code of Conduct was an oversight. Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.

