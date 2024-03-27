Indonesia's highest court hears election appeals from losing candidates seeking re-vote





JAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesia's highest court heard appeals filed by two losing presidential candidates demanding a new vote, alleging widespread irregularities and fraud in the election as they appeared before judges on Wednesday. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won the elections with a overwhelming margin: 58.6%, or more than 96 million votes, according to the General Electoral Commission, more than double the runners-up in the three-way race. But the losing candidates Former governor of Jakarta. Anies Baswedan And former governor of Central Java. Ganjar Pranowo claim the election was marred by irregularities throughout the campaign. They are asking the Constitutional Court to overturn the election results and order a new vote, in separate lawsuits. Both candidates presented part of their case in person, focusing on allegations that the court itself, as well as outgoing President Joko Widodo, circumvented laws and norms to support Subianto. We are witnessing with deep concern a series of irregularities that have tarnished the integrity of our democracy, Baswedan told the court. Dozens of protesters held a peaceful but noisy rally near the court, saying they would supervise the trial. Authorities blocked streets leading to the court, where around 400 police officers were deployed in and around the building. Indonesian presidents are supposed to remain neutral in elections to succeed them, but Subianto, a former longtime rival of Widodo who lost elections twice before joining his government, ran to succeed him. He even chose Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate, even though Raka did not meet the constitutional requirement that candidates be at least 40 years old. Baswedan and Pranowo argue that Raka should have been disqualified and are asking the court to bar him from voting again. Before the elections, the Constitutional Court issued a controversial decision exception to minimum age this allowed him to run, under the leadership of then-Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who is Widodos' brother-in-law. Usman was later forced to resign as chief justice for failing to recuse himself. The Constitutional Court was designed to protect the Constitution and stem arbitrariness, not to legitimize fraud and crime, said Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who led Pranowos' legal team. This election is an opportunity for the Constitutional Court to regain its authority and dignity. Baswedan also said regional officials were pressured or given rewards to influence political choices, and that state welfare was used as a transactional tool to help one of the candidates. Significant government welfare was disbursed in the middle of the campaign, far more than the amounts spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Widodo distributed funds in person in a number of provinces. If we do not make corrections, the practices that happened recently will be considered normal and become habits, then become a culture and finally a national character, Baswedan told the panel of eight judges. On Tuesday, Subianto himself went to the top court twice to challenge the results of the election he lost to Widodo, but the court rejected his claims as baseless each time. Subianto refused to accept the 2019 presidential election resultsleading to violence that left seven people dead in Jakarta. Baswedan had the first turn to speak in court in the morning, while Pranowo took the stand in the afternoon. What shocked us all, what really destroyed morale, was the abuse of power, Pranowo told the court. When the government uses all state resources to support certain candidates, when security forces are used to defend personal political interests, then it is time for us to take a firm stand to reject any form of intimidation and oppression. Chief Justice Suhartoyo, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, adjourned the hearing until Thursday, when Subianto and the General Election Commission will respond. The verdict, expected on April 22, is final. The case will be decided by eight judges instead of nine members of the court because Usman, who still sits on the court as an associate judge, must recuse himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/27/indonesia-election-fraud-appeal-baswedan-subianto-pranowo/a69bf028-ebf5-11ee-8f2c-380a821c02db_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos