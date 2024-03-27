Great assurance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during call with BJP candidate Amrita Roy against Mahua Moitra

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for its support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore “looted” from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them.

Prime Minister Modi made the assertion in a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, former royal and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, and asserted that power and not country is the priority of the opposition parties.

“PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he was exploring legal options to ensure that money looted from the poor would return to them through assets and money that the ED had seized from the corrupt ” said a BJP leader.

As per details of the conversation shared by the party, the Prime Minister estimated the amount of money paid by people of the state as bribes to get jobs, at Rs 3,000 crore.

He asked him to inform people of his position and asserted that soon after returning to power, he would find a way, including legal arrangements if necessary, to achieve this.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED in a corruption case, saying those who had filed complaints against the AAP have now changed their tune. tactic to help him. However, he did not name anyone.

“This shows that their priority is not country but power,” he said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country and for the bright future of the youth while that all the corrupt have gathered on the other side to save each other.

While Roy traces her lineage to 18th-century local king Krishnachandra Roy, Prime Minister Modi hit back at those who targeted the former royalty for her alleged support for the British after the BJP nominated her as its candidate.

She told Modi that his family was being called traitors and noted that Krishnachendra Roy worked for the people and joined hands with other kings to save 'Sanatan Dharma'.

He asked her not to come under any pressure, saying that they (TMC) were practicing vote bank politics and would make all kinds of wild allegations. They do it to hide their sins, he said.

On one hand, they are looking for proof of the existence of Lord Ram, on the other, they are citing incidents dating back two to three centuries to defame others, he said.

“It’s their double standards,” Modi said, hailing the king’s legacy of social reforms and development and asking him to carry on his legacy.

Expressing confidence in his victory, he asked Roy to be ready with the first 100 days' agenda for his constituency.

He also expressed confidence that West Bengal would vote for 'Parivartan' (change) in the state.

The alleged corruption of the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders in the state is one of the main focuses of the BJP in the state as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including the former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large sums of money and other assets. of them to target its rivals.

“You have the challenge of saving Bengal’s heritage,” he told her.

She said people had expressed confidence in the work of the Modi government and told her that Moitra, the incumbent TMC MP from the constituency, will go to jail, drawing laughter from the Prime Minister.

Moitra is being investigated in a corruption case for allegedly allowing a businessman to use his parliamentary ID in exchange for bribes and other favors.

She called the businessman a friend and refuted accusations of corruption, accusing the BJP of being responsible.

Roy told Modi that people during his campaign had talked about corruption and broken promises of the state government.

The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, which was seen as an increase in its fortunes and it is looking to increase its tally this time.

