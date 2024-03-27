Donald Trump has reason to sue Letitia James: Fox News guest





Donald Trump has grounds to sue New York Attorney General Letitia James for violating the former president's civil rights, according to a Fox News contributor.

Deroy Murdock, a political commentator and regular guest on the conservative news channel, made the remarks after a New York appeals court agreed to delay collection of the $454 million civil fraud fine imposed to Trump following James' trial. The former president was asked to post $175 million bail within 10 days while he appeals the court's decision.

In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump had for years filed fraudulent financial statements that inflated the value of his properties and assets to obtain favorable terms from lenders. The financial guarantee payment deadline granted to Trump on Monday prevented James' office from beginning the process of seizing his properties.

Murdock reiterated suggestions he made in an American Spectator article that Trump should sue James over comments she made in 2018 while running for attorney general of the state of New York. She said she intended to stand up to the Trump administration that was “too masculine, too pale, too bland.”

Attorney General Letitia James on February 16, 2024 in New York. A Fox News contributor suggested that Trump should sue James for violating his civil rights.

“Now, you could talk about outdated ideas, that's fine, but too masculine and too pale, that is, fundamentally, gender and racial discrimination. So I think what President Trump should do is sue based on the civil rights law of 1964. Take action,” Murdock told Fox News on Tuesday.

“Her office receives federal money for various grants for law enforcement activities. So federal money is flowing into her office and if she engages in this kind of gender and racial discrimination and this kind of language , I think she's wide open to field exposure. Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Murdock said.

“Donald J. Trump should sue Letitia James on civil rights grounds.”

Trump has also frequently accused James, who is black, of leading a “racist” and politically motivated investigation against him.

Writing in The American Spectator, Murdock suggested the former president should sue James because “what does Trump have to lose?”

“He should immediately file a federal lawsuit and demand justice under the U.S. Civil Rights Act. Seeing a white multi-billionaire sue a [Black] a woman attorney general to secure her civil rights would be the ultimate story of a dog bite by a man,” Murdock wrote.

“For this extraordinary spectacle, America owes a heartfelt thank you to New York State's chief despot, Attorney General Letitia James.”

James' office and Trump's legal team have been contacted for comment via email.

Murdock's remarks came shortly after Trump criticized Fox News for its coverage of the New York civil fraud case.

“I don't like the way FoxNews is reporting the Letitia James election interference scam,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, on the eve of his initial deadline to pay the cash bail intended to keep James from seize its assets.

“They don't want to discuss the ridiculousness of the corrupt judge's $450 million fine. It should be ZERO.

“The only fraud was the crooked judge's valuation of Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 to support his already completely debunked story. They should pay me damages for what they did, and they will eventually,” he wrote.

