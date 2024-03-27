Donald Trump's net worth rises to $6.5 billion, despite legal troubles





Donald Trump entered the Bloomberg list of the world's 500 biggest billionaires after Truth Social became part of a publicly traded company. The former president's net worth rose to $6.5 billion despite everything that happened in his life, including a number of accusations against him.

On Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump Media runs the social media platform Truth Social and has now taken Digital World's place on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Shares of Trump's social media company jumped more than 35% on its first day of trading on Nasdaq, gaining $13.01 to close at $49.95. The stock created such a frenzy on the first day of trading that Nasdaq briefly halted trading just two minutes into the day.

As of 1:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, “DJT” was trading at $71.86, up more than 40%, catapulting the value of Trump's holdings – 78.75 million shares of the company. That's good news for the embattled former president and for small investors who have bought stocks to show their loyalty to the former president or for those who simply hope to profit from the frenzy.

Donald Trump is now among the 500 richest people in the world Following the Truth Social merger, Trump is now among the 500 richest people in the world. Trump joined the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time with a net worth of $6.5 billion. Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022, a year after he was banned from major social platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Truth Social currently has around 5 million users, which is far less traffic than the traffic of social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X. New York Fraud Trial.

The increase in Trump's net worth follows the requirement for multimillion-dollar bail following the New York fraud trial. He was originally scheduled to pay $464 million, but a state appeals court threw Trump a lifeline by reducing the amount he would have to pay to $175 million to be paid in ten days. He says he will cover the $175 million very quickly. In a March 22 article on Truth Social, Trump said he currently has nearly $500 million in cash on hand.

Meanwhile, a Mitchell-MIRS poll released Friday shows Trump with a 3% lead in the blue state of Michigan, over President Biden, his Democratic rival.

