PM Modi assures West Bengal candidate of legal options to return looted money to poor





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 27) said he was working to ensure that money looted from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them. The promise was made by Prime Minister Modi in a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, BJP's candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. “PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that money looted from the poor is returned to them through the assets and money that the ED seized from the corrupt ” said a BJP leader. According to details of the conversation shared by the BJP party, the Prime Minister estimated the amount of money paid by people of the state as bribes to get jobs, at Rs 30,000 million. The Prime Minister asked him to inform people of his decision and said that soon after returning to power, he would find a way, including legal arrangements if necessary, to do the needful. PM Modi also slammed the Congress for supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED in a corruption case, noting a change in stance from those who had earlier filed complaints against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He noted that their allegiance seems to rest more on power than on the well-being of the nation. Highlighting the BJP-led alliance's commitment to a corruption-free future for the youth, Modi likened it to the consolidation of corrupt forces aimed at protecting each other. Responding to criticism of Roy's ancestral ties to 18th-century King Krishnachandra Roy, Prime Minister Modi defended himself against accusations of historical betrayal, especially after the BJP announced Roy's candidacy. Roy raised concerns over his family being branded as traitors, highlighting Krishnachendra Roy's contributions to the welfare of society and preservation of 'Sanatan Dharma'. Modi encouraged her to stand firm in the face of opposition tactics of using vote banks and baseless allegations, urging her to uphold the legacy of social reform and development initiated by her forefathers. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/pm-modi-assures-legal-options-to-return-looted-money-to-poor-704818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

