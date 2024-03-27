Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser broke House of Lords rules | Political news





A former ethics adviser to Boris Johnson broke House of Lords rules by “helping an external organization influence” government officials at the Ministry of Defence, a watchdog has ruled. A report from the Lords Commissioner for Standards says Lord Geidt – who advised the former Prime Minister between April 2021 until his departure in June 2022 – gave an introductory speech at a May 2021 meeting between officials and Theia Group Inc, which employed him as an advisor. Politics Live: New Figures Sow Trouble for Sunak's Pledge Despite the peer's claims that his only role had been to ensure that the firm's contacts with the ministry “were carried out properly” and that he had been hired to advise them because of his previous experience, rather than his seat in the Lords, the commissioner said he had broken a rule prohibiting his peers from providing “parliamentary services” in return for remuneration. Lord Geidt appealed the decision, but it was rejected by the Lords Conduct Committee, who said that while they accepted the peer “sought at all times to behave honorably and comply with the rules” , he had still violated them.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here The committee said the breach was “an oversight” and limited to a one-off meeting, and therefore gave Lord Geidt the most minor of sanctions available – recommending that he write a letter of apology to the committee chairman. However, a source close to the matter said he was “mystified” by the decision, adding: “The lack of clarity on what constitutes parliamentary services is concerning.” A spokesperson for Lord Geidt said: “The report recognizes that Lord Geidt acted honorably in his clear desire to comply with the rules at all times. “Despite this, the Commissioner recommended the lighter sanction of writing a letter of apology to the Committee Chairman for this 'oversight', which he duly did. “Lord Geidt has a formidable record of public service, including as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth and as an independent advisor to ministers’ interests.” The commission also issued another ruling on Wednesday, saying former Labor MP Lord Mann had twice broken the rules in his work as a government adviser on anti-Semitism. They agreed with an earlier ruling by the Standards Commissioner that the peer failed to record support for the Antisemitism Policy Trust in his register of interests and used his parliamentary office for government work. However, they expressed “sympathy” with Lord Mann because the government had “assumed” that he could carry out his duties in Parliament and, once again, he was only asked to write a letter of apology.

