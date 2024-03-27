Trump intensifies attacks on judge in hush money case after silence order





Less than 24 hours after being hit with partial silence in the New York criminal case involving his alleged falsification of business records, former President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at a person who was not not covered by the judge's decision.

In a series of posts on his social media platform, Trump called Judge Juan Merchan “biased and divisive” while also targeting the judge's daughter for a second straight day.

In a ruling Tuesday, Merchan highlighted the looming April 15 trial date and said Trump must “refrain” from making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses regarding their potential participation in the case, as well as individual prosecutors and court staff and their family members.

The order does not mention the judge and his family members, a loophole that Trump exploited on Wednesday.

“This judge, by issuing a vicious 'gag order,' is wrongly attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment right to speak out against the militarization of law enforcement,” Trump wrote, saying the judge was “suffering of an acute case of Trump”. derangement syndrome” and should recuse himself from the case.

Donald Trump in New York Criminal Court on Monday. Justin Lane / Pool via AP

These attacks are a continuation of a trend by Trump to attack judges and the judicial system on social media after obtaining an unfavorable decision from the court.

As he had before, Trump also went after Merchan's daughter, who worked at a progressive digital marketing agency that has worked for many Democratic candidates.

“Maybe the judge is so hateful because his daughter makes money working to 'get Trump,'” one of his posts said. He also accused him of posting a photo on social media of himself behind bars, an allegation that appears to come from a Trump ally, far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Loomer made a similar allegation last year involving the wife of Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over Trump's civil fraud trial, accusing him of sharing anti-Trump memes on social media.

Trump then attacked the judge's wife, who was not protected by the partial silence order Engoron had in place in the case.

A spokesperson for the state court system said then that the positions Loomer promoted were not those of the judge's wife.

Judge Engoron's wife has not sent any social media posts regarding the former president. They do not belong to him, said spokesman Al Baker.

Trump has never acknowledged or apologized for the apparent false accusation.

NBC News has reached out to the court system for comment on the new Loomer/Trump accusation.

The handle used in the X profile highlighted by Loomer had previously been associated with Merchan's daughter in 2022, but the profile shared by Loomer indicates that the person joined right have written critical articles about the girl.

An NBC News analysis earlier this year of Trump's posts on his Truth Social social media platform found that his unprecedented attacks on the justice system were often tied to developments in his court cases and sometimes outnumbered his posts on his candidacy for re-election.

Criticism of Trump often comes at a cost to his targets. Merchan, Engoron and the judge presiding over his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., Tanya Chutkan, all received threats following Trump's complaints.

Merchan cited his experience when he issued his ruling Tuesday blocking Trump from making comments about individual prosecutors (except Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg), court staffers, members of their family and jurors and potential jurors. Although he did not initially make an order at the start of the case, the judge said he was acting now in view of the nature and impact of the statements made against this Court and a member of the family, as well as against prosecutors and witnesses, adding that with the eve of trial upon us, there is no doubt that the imminence of the risk of harm is now paramount.

Trump's lawyers have argued in court filings that because their client is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, he must have unfettered access to the voting public to respond to attacks from political opponents.

Merchan said in his ruling that Trump's public comments in this and other cases went well beyond defending himself against the attacks.

“Indeed, his statements were threatening, inflammatory” and “disparaging”, and the “consequences of these statements included not only fear on the part of the targeted individual, but also the allocation of increased security resources to investigate threats and protect individuals and members of their families,” the judge wrote.

The prosecutor's case alleges that Trump falsified business records to conceal payments he made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen as reimbursement for a secret $130,000 payment Cohen made to the star adult film film Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Daniels claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains the charges are part of a politically orchestrated witch hunt against him.

