



MGM Resorts CEO and Chairman Bill Hornbuckle was part of a delegation of U.S. business leaders who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday. In what is expected to be a major thaw in relations between the two international superpowers, the meeting held in the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People is believed to be linked to China's efforts to attract foreign investors and help curb its economic slowdown. Foreign direct investment in China fell 8% last year. According to state media CCTV, the US delegation also included Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Bloomberg Chairman Mark Carney, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, FedEx Chairman and CEO Raj Subramaniam and Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, as well as chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. Relations Stephen Orlins and US-China Business Council Chairman Craig Allen, among others. During the meeting, President Xi said, I was asked a question about how China and the United States have elements of each other within themselves. It's all about exchange. Through exchange and cooperation, integration ultimately occurs, leading to the mutual inclusion of elements from each side. The same applies to thinking. Cultural differences will always exist because individuals and even family members are unique. However, the aim is to seek common ground while preserving minor differences, building more consensus between nations, within families and between loved ones. The history of China-US relations is a chronicle of friendly interactions between the people of the two countries. It was written by the people of the past and must continue to be shaped by the people of both nations in the future. Individuals from all sectors in both countries should engage more, communicate more and cooperate more. Reuterssaid the meeting lasted about 90 minutes and that 20 U.S. companies were represented. Even though Hornbuckle was just one of the executives present, the fact that he was received by President Xi sends a positive message about Beijing's current view of Macau, the undisputed gaming center of Asia and where MGM operates two integrated hotel complexes. MGM also operates a number of hotels in mainland China through its joint venture Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, with locations in Shanghai, Chengdu, Nanjing, Sanya and Qingdao, and plans to open more hotels in the near future , notably in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai. . In a statement provided in response to IAGAccording to Hornbuckle, travel between the United States and China promotes not only trade and economic ties, but also personal and cultural connections that lead to greater mutual understanding and respect. MGM Resorts is proud of its role in supporting U.S.-China relations through increased bilateral travel and tourism. I was honored to participate in the meeting convened by President Xi to discuss how to use these ties to strengthen the U.S.-China relationship.

