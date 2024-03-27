Politics
Holocaust deniers Erdogan and Netanyahu shamefully exploit the term genocide to denigrate themselves – Panorama
By Harut Sassounian
For several decades, Israel and Turkey enjoyed a honeymoon period, supporting each other politically and economically.
However, over the years, their relations deteriorated due to their opposing positions on Palestinian issues. On several occasions, Israel and Turkey have withdrawn their ambassadors from their respective capitals due to such conflicts, only to reinstate them. In other words, they kissed and made up several times.
We all know the expression “politics makes strange bedfellows.” Israel and Turkey are one of those odd political couples. Initially, their partnership was built on a foundation, more aptly described as mutual exploitation. Israel, surrounded by a large number of hostile Arab nations, needed Turkey as a political and economic ally, an Islamic nation that had established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1949. Meanwhile, Turkey needed Israel to various reasons, including political support from the West, the purchase of advanced weapons and billions of dollars in trade.
The other aspect of this unholy union was that both countries denied the Armenian genocide. Turkey used its relations with Israel to convince the powerful Jewish lobby in the United States to block recognition of the Armenian genocide by the US Congress. Turkey pressured Israel to block the International Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide in Tel Aviv in 1982, prevent the broadcast of a documentary on the Armenian genocide and its recognition by the Knesset. Turkey went so far as to threaten its domestic Jewish community and demanded that Istanbul's chief rabbi pressure American Jewish organizations on Turkey's behalf.
In 2009, Erdogan told Israeli President Shimon Peres during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, before the gathering of world leaders: “When it comes to killing, you know very well how to kill . I know very well how you killed children on the beaches [of Gaza].”
Then the Mavi Marmara incident occurred in 2010, when the Israeli army attacked six Turkish civilian ships in the Mediterranean Sea that were trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, killing nine Turkish passengers. The raid seriously deteriorated Israeli-Turkish relations. Turkey recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv and expelled Israel's ambassador from Ankara. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and offered $20 million in compensation for the raid.
Shortly before Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, Israeli customs intercepted 16 tons of explosive materials intended to make missiles hidden in a Turkish shipment of construction materials destined for Gaza. Surprisingly, Israel has not taken any action against Turkey. This is another example of Israel appeasing Turkey's anti-Israel actions. Rather than designating Turkey as a state sponsor of terrorism, Israeli leaders embraced Erdogan, encouraging him to continue his misdeeds.
Following Hamas' recent attack on Israel, Erdogan called Hamas “freedom fighters” and compared Netanyahu to “Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, today's Nazis.”
In January 2024, the Israeli Foreign Minister tweeted: “Turkish President Erdogan, from a country with an Armenian genocide in its past, is now bragging about targeting Israel with unfounded allegations. We remember the Armenians, the Kurds. Your story speaks for itself. Israel is in defense, not destruction, against your barbarian allies.
Last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Turkish envoy, Shakir Ozkan Torunlar, to complain about Erdogan's statement that he would “send Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him , makes him unhappy and curses him.” Katz responded on X/Twitter: “You [Erdogan] who support the cremation of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, [are] the last one who can speak of God. There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. Katz then scolded Erdogan: “Shut up and shame on you!” »
The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to Katz: Israel has been built on “occupied” Palestinian land since its creation. “Since the first day they occupied Palestinian lands, the Israeli authorities have made great efforts to keep secret the serious crimes they have committed against the Palestinians and have tried to create an armor of immunity. They targeted our president, who speaks the truth.”
The Turkish Foreign Ministry then accused Israel of committing “genocide”, stating that “the entire world public opinion eagerly awaits the day when Israeli officials who committed crimes will be brought to justice.”
Earlier, Netanyahu, who himself does not recognize the Armenian genocide, criticized Erdogan for denying the genocide. Netanyahu tweeted: “Israel, which adheres to the laws of war, will not accept the moral sermons of Erdogan, who supports the murderers and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian Holocaust, massacres Kurds in his own country and eliminates opponents of the regime and journalists. .” However, Netanyahu continues to arm Turkey's ally Azerbaijan with sophisticated weapons that have been used to commit further genocide against the Armenians of Artsakh.
In conclusion, Erdogan and Netanyahu should be ashamed of using the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust as a bargaining chip in their dispute.
Rather than using the term genocide as a stick to beat each other, Israel and Turkey should have recognized the Armenian genocide a long time ago, in order to be classified as civilized nations!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/27/Erdogan-Netanyahu-genocide/2981989
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Holocaust deniers Erdogan and Netanyahu shamefully exploit the term genocide to denigrate themselves – Panorama
- Lea Michele reveals she's pregnant! | Entertainment
- North Cross football coach out after 1 season
- Carbios, the first technology supplier to become a Paris Good Fashion member
- CFPB Takes Action to Stop False Claims of “Free” International Money Transfers
- AgroFresh acquires Pace International LLC, expanding its portfolio of post-harvest solutions
- Looking back 60 years: How the Great Alaska Earthquake compares
- MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle among U.S. business leaders who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday – IAG
- Fantasia Barrino, Chle Bailey and more
- Google Maps and Search updates make it easier to plan your next outing
- Construction begins on the new $50 million maintenance hangar at Miami International Airport
- Former FBI deputy director weighs in on Sean 'Diddy' Combs investigation