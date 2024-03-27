Arrests of opposition figures ahead of elections won't hurt Modi

welcome toForeign policys File on South Asia.

Highlights this week: Indian political opposition faces new challenges as the election approaches, U.S. officials say the Islamic State-Khorasan was behind the recent terrorist attack in Moscow, and the president of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu softens his tone on India.

Last Thursday, Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital territory of Delhi, was stopped on corruption charges. The move comes just a month before the start of India's national elections, which take place over several weeks.

The action against Kejriwal followed others arrests prominent opposition politicians, including three other former senior leaders of the Kejriwals Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former chief minister of the State of Jharkhand. Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of the main opposition Indian National Congress party, was convicted of defamation last year for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but his conviction was later handed down. suspended by the Indian Supreme Court.

The Congress Party said last week he was unable to campaign properly because Indian tax authorities froze his bank accounts over a tax dispute. A recent law also gives the prime minister a seat on the three-member Election Commission of India selection committee; two members recently resigned and the new system was used appoint their successors.

Some observers say These developments suggest that a nervous Modi is taking steps to better shape the electoral environment in his favor.

However, the recent steps taken by the Modi government reflect confidence in the elections rather than concern. Whether the prime minister is genuinely seeking to combat corruption in the political ranks or is simply using it as an excuse to sideline his rivals, he knows his actions will do him no harm politically.

Elsewhere in the region, opposition figures facing government repression, such as former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khanenjoy considerable public support, making these measures politically damaging. Aside from Gandhi, India's recently targeted leaders do not enjoy massive nationwide support and their party's influence is geographically limited.

Modi can also draw on his own massive popularity. A survey released earlier this month, giving him an approval rating of 75 percent. He has faced many political challenges which have not affected his long-term popularity, since the disaster COVID-19 surge in 2021 for relentless unemployment. Modi is popular for many reasons: a Hindu nationalist agenda that energizes his base, a robust foreign policy and soaring achievements in other areas.

Many Indian voters also perceive Modi as an incorruptible, non-dynastic figure who gets things done and keeps his promises, from implementing welfare policies to building the controversial Ram Mandir temple. There's a reason why one of his campaign slogans emphasizes the Modi guarantee that the leader implements when he needs it.

As a result, Modis base may see his crackdown on opposition leaders and parties as reflecting the very principles they admire and channeling the muscular nationalism that defines the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Criticism that such initiatives are politically motivated is seen as interference.

On Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry strongly opposed to a US State Department official call for a fair and transparent legal process for Kejriwal, calling the comment interference in India's internal affairs, and summoned a senior US diplomat.

To be sure, many Indians are angry over Kejriwal's arrest, including AAP supporters. protest this week. But they represent only a small percentage of India's nearly one billion registered voters. The government's pre-election measures may momentarily unite a fractured opposition, but they will do little to dent Modi's popularity or damage his electoral prospects.

US officials say IS-K was behind Moscow attack. The Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack which left numerous victims in a concert hall in the Moscow region last Friday. But U.S. officials, who shared intelligence with Russia as part of an advance warning of a major terrorist threat, clarified that they believe the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), an affiliate based in Afghanistan and rival of the Taliban, was responsible for the attack.

IS-K has become one of the Islamic State's most active and powerful affiliates, carrying out many attacks in Afghanistan, a few dozen in Pakistan, and a handful in Central Asia. These include a bombing raid outside Kabul airport during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan which killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 US service members as well as a attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul in 2022. There was also recently a overvoltage in attacks and plots linked to ISIS in the Middle East and Europe.

Last year, senior U.S. officials warned that IS-K is developing the capacity to threaten U.S. interests well beyond its base in Afghanistan, but it is difficult to track the threat in the absence of a diplomatic or military presence in the country. This growing concern could have implications for U.S.-Pakistan relations: U.S. officials have sought to refocus their relationship on economic cooperation, but they may be inclined to explore new counterterrorism collaborations.

Maldives Muizzu softens the tone on India. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who last year campaigned on a platform to expel India's military presence while seeking to strengthen ties with China, said Local journalists said last week that long-time partner India remained its country's closest ally. He also hailed New Delhi as a generous partner in aid and development.

For those who have followed Muizzu since he took office last November, this comes as no surprise: Even as he courted Beijing and doubled down on his promise to oust the Indian military, he called for amity continues with New Delhi. Muizzus' aim does not appear to place the Maldives firmly in China's camp, but rather to ensure that there is more balance between the country's relations with India and China.

There are, however, both economic and political reasons why Muizzu now wishes to send a conciliatory message. He is currently seeking debt relief for India. And the Maldives is holding legislative elections on April 21, and Muizzus' political rivals, who control the legislature, have The strike for jeopardizing a crucial partnership.

Pakistan to expel more Afghan refugees. When Pakistani authorities announced a controversial plan last year to deport hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants and refugees, they insisted the plan would only apply to those who were undocumented. But this week, the Pakistanis Dawn reported that authorities are planning a second phase of expulsions that will include hundreds of thousands of documented Afghans, citing provincial officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project is expected to begin this summer, although it awaits final approval from the federal government. If implemented, the measure will attract significant global criticism. This policy must be seen in the context of Pakistan's growing concerns about terrorist threats in Afghanistan, particularly those posed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an ally of the Afghan Taliban which has carried out dozens of attacks in Pakistan these last years. .

Islamabad believes the Taliban is not doing enough to deal with the TTP threat. This month, Pakistan carried out cross-border strikes targeting TTP bases in Afghanistan. The broader plan to expel refugees is likely aimed at maintaining pressure on the Taliban to help Pakistan deal with the TTP. This tactic is unlikely to work and will certainly add to the hardship for Afghans caught in tensions between the two governments.

Bangladesh plans to introduce new artificial intelligence law in coming months, says Law Minister Anisul Huq announcement THURSDAY, noting that it will be for the protection of human rights and for the benefit of people. A senior telecommunications and IT policy official, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said AI cannot be ignored if we want to create a smart Bangladesh.

In this regard, Bangladesh is not alone in South Asia. India is also functioning on a draft regulatory framework for AI. But other countries in the region are even further behind. Dhaka probably wishes it could cite an AI law as proof that Bangladesh is growing its digital economy to attract investment from tech companies.

It may be difficult to convince: Bangladesh, like India and Pakistan, trumpets its growing technology sector but also repressed on Internet content, often using online safety laws as a pretext.

Lawyer Semanta starter describe in the Kathmandu Post the troubled state of federalism in Nepal: The Constitution leaves provincial governments with weak authority and makes them vulnerable to manipulation by a paternalistic federal government, he writes.

In the Dhaka Tribunebanker Sanjay Bhattacharjee exposed a long-term action plan to combat inflation in Bangladesh. It calls for greater agricultural productivity and improved transport, while emphasizing that the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can also increase competition. This leads to lower prices and a reduction in inflation.

Student Qamar Shahzadin writing South Asian voices, strong points how South Asian nuclear states name their weapon systems. Most other nuclear-armed countries use alphanumeric codes or acronyms, but [t]The nomenclature of South Asia's strategic arsenal, however, is closely linked to the region's religious, historical and cultural context, he explains.