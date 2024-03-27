Trump targets secret trial judge's daughter one day after gag order





Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street on March 25, 2024 in New York.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Donald Trump again targeted the judge's daughter on social media Wednesday during his upcoming criminal trial on hush money charges, a day after that judge imposed a gag order limiting what Trump can say about the case.

Trump, in a Truth Social speech, called New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan “hateful” and reiterated his call for the judge to recuse himself from the case.

Trump pointed to Merchan's daughter's work in progressive politics, and a social media account he claims is his, as proof that it is “completely impossible” for him to get a “fair trial.”

Merchan's Daughter “represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff and other radical liberals, [and] “I just posted a photo of myself behind bars, its obvious purpose,” Trump claimed.

The messages marked the second day in a row of Trump highlighting Merchan's daughter's role as president of Authentic Campaigns, a Democratic political consulting firm. The firm touts its work with clients including President Joe Biden, whom Trump is campaigning against, as well as other Democratic groups and politicians.

“Maybe the judge is so hateful because his daughter makes money working to 'get Trump,' and when he rules against me over and over again, he makes his company, and her, more and more rich,” Trump wrote. “How can this be allowed?”

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, declined to comment on Trump's posts in light of the gag order, which prevents him from making certain statements about “family members of any lawyer or staff member.” .

The messages continued Trump's stream of attacks on Merchan that began after the judge set a trial date for April 15 in the hush money case. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump's latest attacks on Merchan's daughter went further than his past comments claiming she “just posted” a photo of him behind bars.

Trump appeared to be referring to a social media account on X, which Authentic had previously linked to Merchan's daughter.

As recently as Wednesday, this X account featured an altered photo of Trump behind metal bars as its profile photo. By Wednesday afternoon, this profile photo had been replaced with a childhood photo of Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris shared this photo on social media during a Democratic primary debate in 2019, shortly after attacking then-rival Biden for his record on busing.

It is unclear whether the account currently belongs to Merchan's daughter. X says the account “joined in April 2023,” months after Authentic recently listed it on social media.

Trump was put on trial in the financial silence case that month. Around the same time, several right-wing media outlets published reports on Merchan's daughter's political activities.

Account X's posts are gated, meaning they can only be viewed by approved followers. A spokesperson for the New York courts did not immediately respond when asked by CNBC to confirm or deny that the account currently belonged to Merchan's daughter.

Trump nevertheless claimed on Wednesday that the account belonged to him, while protesting against his latest order of silence.

“So let me be clear, the judge's daughter is allowed to post pictures of her 'dream' of putting me in jail, the Manhattan DA is able to tell any lie he wants about me, the judge can violate our laws and our Constitution at any time, but I have no right to speak out about the attacks on me and the Lunatics who are trying to destroy my life and stop me from winning the 2024 presidential election, that I dominate? he wrote.

The silence imposed Tuesday does not completely prevent Trump from speaking out about his critics. He can still criticize the prosecutor in his case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and is not explicitly prohibited from talking about Merchan himself.

Trump, however, is barred from making public statements about likely witnesses and jurors in the case.

And he cannot talk about attorneys involved in the case, court staff, employees of the prosecutor's office and their family members if those statements are made with “the intent to materially interfere” with the proceedings.

Merchan wrote in the order that Trump's past statements about various figures involved in the case “were threatening, inflammatory.” [and] denigrating.”

“Such inflammatory statements undoubtedly risk hampering the proper administration of this Court,” wrote the judge, who also highlighted “the nature and impact of the statements made against this Court and a member of its family.”

“Given that the eve of trial is upon us, there is no doubt that the imminence of the risk of harm is now paramount,” he wrote.

Trump had referenced Merchan's daughter on Truth Social at the time of his indictment in the financial silence case.

Trump's lawyers, in a court filing last May, referenced Merchan's daughter's work in urging the judge to recuse himself from the case.

Merchan, in August, refused to do so.

