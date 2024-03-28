Trump seeks to capitalize on Biden's frustration with BibiExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the American Jewish community and Washington when he declared that Jews who vote Democratic “hate Israel.”

This is not the first time Trump has dabbled in what critics say are anti-Semitic tropes, but the extreme rhetoric reflects how Trump is trying to drive a wedge between American Jewish voters and Democrats.

“The idea is that if Jews care about Israel, they will want to choose the strongest supporter,” said Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. But Republicans “have failed in these efforts before.” They didn’t really succeed in solving the problem they wanted to.”

A large majority of American Jews are Democrats or tend to vote for Democrats, but Trump has repeatedly questioned their loyalty to Israel. His recent criticism is consistent with the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has killed more than 31,000 people.

The Biden administration, initially a strong supporter of Israeli action following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 people, has recently become more critical of Israeli leaders.

Republicans see it as a risk of discord to attract Jewish voters.

A “sugar” for Israelis

During his administration, Trump has often cited the work he has done on behalf of Israel, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

“Unlike other presidents, I keep my promises,” he told his Jewish American supporters at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in 2019, adding: “We got you something that you wanted.”

Under Trump, the United States also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and said international law does not prohibit civilian settlements in the West Bank.

Trump has created a sort of “sweet high” for Israelis, said Aaron David Miller, who has advised Democratic and Republican presidents on the Middle East.

“There is probably only one country in the world, maybe Russia, whose citizens thought Donald Trump was just extraordinary and that was Israel,” said Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Questioning American Jewish allegiance

That's why Miller and others say Trump feels he has the right to question American Jewish allegiances, as he did last week in speaking to Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser, on Gorka's podcast.

“Any Jew who votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump said. “They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Several American Jewish groups have condemned Trump for trying to tie religion to their vote.

Halie Soifer, who heads the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said Trump's opposition to her among Jewish voters was the only one solidifying “with these deeply offensive and anti-Semitic comments.”

“He simply cannot understand that the vast majority of American Jews did not vote for him in 2016, did not vote for him in 2020,” she said, “and absolutely will not vote not for him in 2024.”

The Biden campaign says the only person who should be ashamed is Trump and has blasted the former president for openly humiliating American Jews while dining with white nationalists.

“Trump will lose again in November because Americans are tired of his hateful resentment, personal attacks and extreme agenda,” said James Singer, a Biden-Harris campaign spokesman.

But that hasn't stopped Trump and Republicans from trying to capitalize on some of President Biden's perceived weaknesses on Israel.

President Biden delivers his State of the Union address in the Chamber of the United States Capitol February 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

toggle captionChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images “Come to Jesus”

Biden strongly supported Israel's initial response to the October 7 Hamas attack, but has since become frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the civilian casualty toll of the Israeli military response.

Biden told a Democratic senator that he and Netanyahu were heading to a “come to Jesus meeting,” comments that were picked up on a hot mic after Biden's State of the Union address.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump's comments.

“President Trump is right, the Democratic Party has transformed into a veritable anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist cabal,” Leavitt said in a statement, citing the Biden administration's aid to Gaza and the speech in which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is Jewish, called for new elections in Israel.

She added: “When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, Israel will be protected again, Iran will be broke again, the terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end. »

A billboard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and former President Donald Trump side by side on a billboard in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, January 10, 2021. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images hide the legend

switch captionJACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Schumer called Trump's comments “sick” and “hateful.”

“I have always tried, over the years, to keep everything we do in Israel bipartisan, and use it for partisan purposes, it hurts Israel, hurts America and shows how far Donald Trump will go ” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

To be clear, the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu is not great either.

While they worked closely together under his administration, Trump was angry when Netanyahu congratulated Biden after he won the 2020 election.

And Trump blasted Netanyahu for not being “prepared” for the Hamas attack and praised the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah when it stepped up its attacks on Israel.

“You know, Hezbollah is very smart,” Trump said at a campaign event in Florida. “They are all very intelligent.”

GOP embraces Netanyahu

But since then, Republicans have embraced Netanyahu. Last week, the Speaker of the House invited him to speak before Congress.

Republican pollster Jon McHenry believes there could be an opportunity for Trump to pursue a stronger foreign policy with an ally and win back some more traditional Republican voters he lost in the primaries.

“This could actually be a way for him to get them to say, 'OK, maybe I don't agree with him on Ukraine, but I agree with him on Israel,'” said McHenry of North Star Opinion Research. “And it’s better than what I’m seeing from Joe Biden. »

But Dan Siegel is having none of it.

Siegel was in charge of Jewish outreach for the Biden campaign four years ago in Pennsylvania and remains in touch with the campaign.

He says what Trump fails to understand is that “American Jews are Americans first, Jews second” and therefore care about the same things that “everyone cares about.”

He mentioned health care, the economy and education.

“At the end of the day, these are the things we care about,” he said. “Those are the things we’re going to vote on.”

