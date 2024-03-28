President Joko Widodo brings Durian souvenirs from Banggai Islands





HAMMER, News from Selebes – The working visit of President Joko Widodo and his entourage to the Banggai Islands Regency, Central Sulawesi, not only ended with official activities, but also with a special opportunity to taste the delicious typical durian fruit of the region. In a photo shared on the PUPR Ministry's official Instagram account, President Jokowi, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimoeljono and Health Minister Budi Sadikin smile broadly while carrying durian fruit. In fact, at the moment recorded by the camera, President Jokowi was seen carrying the durian in a helicopter towards Palu. How is your fast going today? Surely this will go smoothly, right? So, to break the fast, durian fruits or durian fruit snacks could be an alternative menu to break the fast later. Speaking of durian, during my visit to Kab. Banggai Islands, Central Sulawesi, yesterday Mr. @jokowi, Mr. Bas and Mr. @budigsadikin brought souvenirs of authentic durian fruits from Banggai Islands, you know! Besides their delicious taste, Banggai Islands durian seeds have a Domestic Component Level (TKDN) of up to 100%. Who is this friend who also likes durian? “, reads the caption of the PUPR Ministry’s Instagram post published on Wednesday (3/27/2024). Durian, a fruit with a distinctive taste and strong aroma, is often a favorite of many people when breaking the fast. During his visit, President Jokowi and his entourage did not miss the opportunity to bring souvenirs of authentic durian fruits from the Banggai Islands. Not only its delicious taste, but the Banggai Islands durian fruit also has other characteristics. These durian seeds have a domestic component level (TKDN) of 100%, indicating that this durian is a high-value local product and supports the local economy. The arrival of durian from the Banggai Islands is a special moment and a good promotion of the potential of local agriculture in the region. It is hoped that this durian can also be a refreshing choice to break the fast for the local people. President Jokowi is in the Banggai Islands for a two-day working visit to inaugurate a number of facilities, including in Palu and Donggala.

