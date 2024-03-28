TV detective seeks to woo Ankara suburbs in Turkish elections





Erdal Beikiolu, adored in Turkey for his television role as troubled Ankara police detective Behzat, will play a different role this Sunday when he seeks to win over a conservative suburb of the capital in local elections. In the long-running television series, Beikiolu plays a complex but ultimately honest man who, although discredited by his superiors, continues to take on a rotten system full of venal officials. His character is so popular that it's hard to tell whether the enthusiastic crowds at his campaign rallies are applauding the candidate or the commissioner. The decision of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main center-left opposition party, to make Beikiolu its candidate for mayor of Etimesgut surprised many, because he had never expressed any political ambitions before. But the campaign novice has shown a real talent for connecting with voters in this sprawling suburb of 620,000 residents that has been a Conservative stronghold for two decades. In the cafés of Etimesgut, he greets the young inhabitants with a joyful “La!” “, the Ankara version of “Bro” and one of Detective Behzat's common expressions. “I greet people like a family member that they have welcomed into their home on their television screens for all these years,” he explained, smiling to the traders on one of the main streets of Etimesgut. Around him, an adoring crowd of young people and veiled women jostled for a selfie with their hero, who was playing an idealistic governor in another TV series. For his fans, Beikiolu is already “our mayor.” Some experts compare him to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was a hugely popular actor and comedian before taking on the serious role of leading his troubled country. “On screen, I try to portray leaders as they should be. The time has come to put these ideas into practice,” Beikiolu told AFP. At Etimesgut, the desire for change and new faces works in its favor. “The current mayor is clinging to power, just like Erdoan,” said Derya Egin, a 56-year-old housewife, referring to longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. “We need a change.” Beikiolu's critics say he has no political plan. It mainly offers cultural activities. It’s good, but it’s not enough,” said a local who asked to remain anonymous. The electoral fight between Beikiolu and outgoing mayor Enver Demirel promises to be tough. But Detective Bezhat says that doesn't bother him. “I don’t look at opinion polls,” he said dismissively. “I am above all an artist for the people here. With God's help, I will also be their mayor. France Media Agency Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

