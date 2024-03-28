Pakistani spies 'filmed judges in their chambers during intimidation campaign'





According to the letter, considerable pressure was put on judges by ISI agents over a case Mr Khan was facing in March 2023.

Fearing for their safety, they requested additional protection for their homes, the letter said.

In one example, it also alleges that a judge's brother-in-law was kidnapped by individuals claiming to be ISI agents and tortured into making false allegations using electric shocks.

In another case, the letter mentions that last year, during a routine interview, a judge discovered hidden spy cameras in his living room and bedroom, and when the device data was checked, they revealed private videos of the judge and his family members.

Threat of coercion or blackmail

We believe it is imperative to investigate and determine whether there is an ongoing policy on the part of the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence agents reporting to the executive branch, aimed at intimidating judges, under threat of coercion or blackmail, to arrange judicial results in politically important cases, the letter said.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, said the letter revealed the extent of interference in the judicial process at the highest levels.

This speaks volumes about the depth, breadth and severity of establishment interference in the law, but also in politics and public policy, he said.

After the letter was published, judicial bodies across the country expressed support for the six judges and demanded a transparent investigation into the allegations.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association said it would consider convening a national convention of lawyers to safeguard the independence of the judiciary.

Selling state gifts

Qazi Faez Isa, the chief justice of Pakistan, has called for an emergency full meeting of the Supreme Court.

Mr Khan has been in prison since October 2023 and in January he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison for allegedly illegally selling state gifts.

In another case involving the disclosure of state secrets, Mr Khan and his former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Candidates loyal to Mr. Khan won more seats than any other party in February's elections, but a coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, took power with the military's blessing.

Mr Khan has protested his innocence and accused the army and ISI of trying to destroy his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

A PTI spokesperson said: The fact that judges have been intimidated and forced to give judgments based on political expediency raises many questions about the fairness of the courts and their judgments over the past two years.

