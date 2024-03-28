Wish to return 3000 cr looted to poor people of Bengal, joined by ED: PM Modi | Bombay News





Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Center was seeking legal advice to ensure that 3,000 crores looted from the poor of West Bengal and seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being returned to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation with BJP's Krishanagar Lok Sabha candidate on Wednesday. (ANI) According to an audio clip of Prime Minister Modis' conversation with Amrita Roy, the BJP candidate from Nadia districts of Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister referred to the bribery scam in the Ministry of Health. State education under investigation by ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. (CBI). Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. I am looking for legal advice. ED tied himself around 3,000 crores in Bengal. This money belongs to the poor. Some gave money to be appointed as teachers. Some paid to get a job as a clerk. I hope that legal provisions will be made or laws introduced once the new government is formed so that this 3,000 crores are returned to those who gave them as bribes. Please tell the public, PM Modi told Roy, who is pitted against Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, according to the audio clip released by the BJP. Prime Minister Modi said eradication of corruption was the main agenda of the BJP. Nowadays, the battle is between two groups. On the one hand, we are taking steps to eradicate corruption from this country while our opponents unite to save the corrupt. Even those who made accusations of corruption are now trying to save the corrupt. The nation is not the priority for these people. Their priority is to stay in power, Modi said. Our aim in this election is to have a corruption-free India so that the young generation can have a bright future, Modi added. Prominent lawyer and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who represents eligible candidates deprived of jobs due to the scam, said the Prime Minister was misleading people. There is no legal provision authorizing the return of money discovered during an investigation. Whose money is it? If Modi is so serious about returning the money, then why is he not returning the amount received in the form of electoral vouchers which the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional, Bhattacharya said. Amrita Roy, the candidate who received a phone call from Prime Minister Modis, joined the BJP on March 20 and was among the 19 candidates announced by the party in its second list for West Bengal on Sunday evening. Roy is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Krishnanagar and was pitted against Mahua Moitra, the firebrand TMC leader who won the seat in 2019. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year as part of money for request. case. Roy's candidature was announced by the BJP hours after the CBI raided Moitra's properties in Kolkata and Nadia. Roy mentioned Moitra during the conversation. When I ask people what will happen to Mahua Moitra, they say she will definitely end up in jail, Roy told the Prime Minister. TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said the ED's action against Mahua Moitra was part of the BJP's political vendetta against opposition parties to disrupt their campaigning, a charge refuted by the BJP. Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: Federal agencies can summon anyone at any time. This is part of their investigation and has nothing to do with the BJP. Our party's victory in Krishnanagar does not depend on the summons sent to Mahua Moitra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/wish-to-return-rs-3-000-cr-looted-from-poor-in-bengal-attached-by-ed-pm-modi-101711556490850.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos