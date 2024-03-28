Politics
President Xi Jinping to meet with US CEOs as foreign investment declines
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with U.S. business leaders, including Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone (BX), and Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm (QCOM), to boost growth in the country's economy after investment plunges foreigners by 8% last year. The country is also essential for American businesses, which depend on the region's economy.
Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the live broadcast to discuss President Xi's meeting with U.S. business leaders.
For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
Editor's note: This article was written by Nicolas Jacobino
Video transcription
– Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. business leaders in Beijing earlier today, including Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
Today, China's motivations are clear: to spur growth in the world's second-largest economy after foreign investment fell by about 8% last year. But the country is also essential for American businesses. Pfizer, for example, has been operating in China for over 30 years and has invested over $1.5 billion in the country over that time.
Well, our very own Rick Newman joins us now. Rick has a lot to discuss here, but first, just an overview, is this a sign? Do you think relations between the United States and China are improving a little?
RICK NEWMAN: I'm not sure about that. I think this is an effort to do exactly that, to improve them. And I think about it in two ways. One of them is the Chinese economy, which has slowed considerably. I mean, they didn't come out of the COVID pandemic strong like the United States economy anyway. Did they have a lot of structural problems, they have this huge real estate overhang.
I mean, basically, they're in a similar situation to when our housing bubble burst. If not worse, because the problem is pervasive throughout the country and it's unclear whether or not the problem is solved, maybe not. So this is the economic path. There is also what we could call national security or the geopolitical track. So just keep in mind, President Xi Jinping said, that he wants his military to be able to invade and take over Taiwan within five years.
So if you're a CEO overseeing a company or doing business in China or investing in China and you hear the leader of the country say, we're basically preparing for war. I mean, the question for Xi Jinping is, why should I invest in your country if you're going to collapse everything by starting a war in five years?
What's your problem man? So that might be a blunt way to answer the question. Who knows if these business leaders will get clear or transparent answers. It may just be a lot of the usual technical formalities. We welcome you with open arms but no details, so we will find out.
– Does this significantly change the point where companies want to build even more relationships in China in the short term? Know what part of their income for some of the most internationally exposed is linked to this region.
RICK NEWMAN: I mean, the trend is that American companies are getting less and less revenue and profits from China, which makes sense. I mean, a lot of these companies… I used to follow the auto companies in China, General Motors Ford and Jeep Chrysler. And they put money in the bank, minting money in China after China entered the WTO in the early 2000s.
They didn't have domestic industries, they needed foreign skills, they needed foreign products, that's what they bought. And obviously over the last 20, 23, 24 years. I mean, China's domestic industry has become very competitive. If you just look at automobiles, I mean, their automobiles are pretty close to competing with Western products these days.
It is even said that they are trying to introduce automobiles made in Western China into the European market and the American market. And that's a big deal because they're pretty good and they're also really cheap. The choices in China are therefore not easy for American companies, as was the case 10 or 15 years ago. All these companies that were there, they are still there. This still represents a significant part of their global business.
But China wants more investment, let's be honest, it also wants more Western technology. It is well known that they steal Western technology every chance they get. That's why they have the joint venture model, you have to partner with a Chinese company. They have access to your technology, that's one of the things the Chinese want. And the United States has just toughened its policy on all of this.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/president-xi-jinping-meet-us-135534730.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Xi Jinping to meet with US CEOs as foreign investment declines
- Jeffrey Clark goes after Donald Trump in a big way during the 2020 election
- Wish to return 3000 cr looted to poor people of Bengal, joined by ED: PM Modi | Bombay News
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Gamechangers of Karnataka cricket | Cricket news
- Scottsdale boutique offering dress rentals
- S&P 500 sets record after Wall Street emerges from lull
- Survey shows public satisfaction with NHS at lowest level ever recorded
- More than 20 spring high protein lunches
- Seven earthquakes struck an area 100 to 150 miles off the Oregon coast, with the strongest measuring 5.7.
- Pakistani spies 'filmed judges in their chambers during intimidation campaign'
- America's largest sportsbooks join forces to combat problem gambling