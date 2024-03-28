President Xi Jinping to meet with US CEOs as foreign investment declines

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with U.S. business leaders, including Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone (BX), and Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm (QCOM), to boost growth in the country's economy after investment plunges foreigners by 8% last year. The country is also essential for American businesses, which depend on the region's economy.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the live broadcast to discuss President Xi's meeting with U.S. business leaders.

– Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. business leaders in Beijing earlier today, including Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Today, China's motivations are clear: to spur growth in the world's second-largest economy after foreign investment fell by about 8% last year. But the country is also essential for American businesses. Pfizer, for example, has been operating in China for over 30 years and has invested over $1.5 billion in the country over that time.

Well, our very own Rick Newman joins us now. Rick has a lot to discuss here, but first, just an overview, is this a sign? Do you think relations between the United States and China are improving a little?

RICK NEWMAN: I'm not sure about that. I think this is an effort to do exactly that, to improve them. And I think about it in two ways. One of them is the Chinese economy, which has slowed considerably. I mean, they didn't come out of the COVID pandemic strong like the United States economy anyway. Did they have a lot of structural problems, they have this huge real estate overhang.

I mean, basically, they're in a similar situation to when our housing bubble burst. If not worse, because the problem is pervasive throughout the country and it's unclear whether or not the problem is solved, maybe not. So this is the economic path. There is also what we could call national security or the geopolitical track. So just keep in mind, President Xi Jinping said, that he wants his military to be able to invade and take over Taiwan within five years.

So if you're a CEO overseeing a company or doing business in China or investing in China and you hear the leader of the country say, we're basically preparing for war. I mean, the question for Xi Jinping is, why should I invest in your country if you're going to collapse everything by starting a war in five years?

What's your problem man? So that might be a blunt way to answer the question. Who knows if these business leaders will get clear or transparent answers. It may just be a lot of the usual technical formalities. We welcome you with open arms but no details, so we will find out.

– Does this significantly change the point where companies want to build even more relationships in China in the short term? Know what part of their income for some of the most internationally exposed is linked to this region.

RICK NEWMAN: I mean, the trend is that American companies are getting less and less revenue and profits from China, which makes sense. I mean, a lot of these companies… I used to follow the auto companies in China, General Motors Ford and Jeep Chrysler. And they put money in the bank, minting money in China after China entered the WTO in the early 2000s.

They didn't have domestic industries, they needed foreign skills, they needed foreign products, that's what they bought. And obviously over the last 20, 23, 24 years. I mean, China's domestic industry has become very competitive. If you just look at automobiles, I mean, their automobiles are pretty close to competing with Western products these days.

It is even said that they are trying to introduce automobiles made in Western China into the European market and the American market. And that's a big deal because they're pretty good and they're also really cheap. The choices in China are therefore not easy for American companies, as was the case 10 or 15 years ago. All these companies that were there, they are still there. This still represents a significant part of their global business.

But China wants more investment, let's be honest, it also wants more Western technology. It is well known that they steal Western technology every chance they get. That's why they have the joint venture model, you have to partner with a Chinese company. They have access to your technology, that's one of the things the Chinese want. And the United States has just toughened its policy on all of this.