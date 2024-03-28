Clip of woman singing Hindu anthem falsely linked to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's swearing-in





After Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as prime minister of Muslim-majority Pakistan, messages surfaced in its Hindu-majority neighbor India falsely claiming that an artist sang a Hindu anthem during the event. But the video in those messages was previously published in news reports about a festival celebration in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, in March 2017. The singer shown in the clip told AFP that she had not attended Sharif's swearing-in ceremony in March 2024.

The video was shared by an India-based user on social media platform X on March 13, 2024, days after Sharif's inauguration ceremony.

The post falsely claimed that a singer named Narodha Malni performed the Hindu hymn “Gayatri mantra” during the event. It said, “The inauguration ceremony of Pakistani Prime Minister begins with 'Gayatri maha mantra' of Smt. Naroda Malini Sahiba. Now, Pakistan has officially recognized the importance and its recitation in all functions.”

Sharif was sworn in on March 4, following an election marred by allegations of electoral fraud. His military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has allied with its historic rivals and several smaller factions to exclude candidates loyal to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan's candidates won more seats in parliament than any other party, but fell far short of the majority needed to form a government.

Text superimposed on the video, written in the Telugu language widely spoken in southern India, also says it shows a Pakistani woman chanting the “Gayatri mantra” in front of the prime minister.

The video, however, showed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of the current leader.

Screenshot of the fake post taken on March 13, 2024

Similar posts featuring the video were also shared elsewhere on X here and here, as well as on Facebook here, here and here.

However, a review of Sharif's inauguration ceremony broadcast live on YouTube by local media outlet Dunya News did not reveal any Hindu anthems (archived link).

Holi celebration

Additionally, reverse image and keyword searches on Google revealed that the clip was old.

A BBC News Hindi report on March 21, 2017 featured parts of the video. The clip showed singer Narodha Malni performing the Gayatri mantra in front of Nawaz Sharif – the then Prime Minister (archived link).

The report adds that the event was a celebration in the Pakistani city of Karachi, an Indian holiday that signifies the beginning of spring (archived link).

Below is a screenshot comparison of the clip falsely shared online (left) and the BBC News Hindi report (right):

Video in one of the fake posts (left) and from the 2017 BBC News Hindi report (right)

Several Indian news sites like here and here also reported on Malni's performance and featured similar clips from the event (archived links here and here).

In response to these messages, the singer told AFP: “I did not attend the recent swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.”

