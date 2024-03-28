Politics
Michael Gove attacked by Labor, Tory MPs and Boris Johnson's allies for lease U-turns | Political news
Are Michael Gove's promises to reform the 'feudal' tenancy system in tatters? It certainly looks like it.
During a deadly debate in the House of Lords on Wednesday over his flagship legislationhe was accused of “bad policy” after a series of U-turns and failures to deliver on promises in the Conservatives' 2019 manifesto.
Nearly 50 Tory MPs are also on the warpath, accusing the housing secretary of failing to ban 'fleece ownership', where developers sell new freehold homes but force buyers to pay rental fees. service of up to £400 per year.
Another racket MPs and their peers want to ban is “confiscation”, whereby people can be threatened with losing their homes for non-payment of small sums of money.
Politics Live: New Figures Sow Trouble for Sunak's Pledge
It has also emerged that the Treasury is trying to force Mr Gove to abandon plans to reduce leasehold rents to a “peppercorn” rate to encourage landlords to sell freeholds to tenants.
Mr Gove's bill does prohibit the sale of new rental houses, except in exceptional circumstances, but not the sale of new rental apartments, which represent 70% of the properties concerned, it is claimed.
In the Lords, Labor peers claimed the minister had removed so much from the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill that a Labor government would have to legislate on the issue.
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
But there has been worse, much worse, from the Tory benches, with hurtful attacks on the beleaguered Mr Gove from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key allies.
And to make the criticism even more painful – and personal – for Mr Gove, one of his Tory critics during the second reading debate was an ex-girlfriend – yes, really! – Baroness Finn.
Simone Finn and Mr Gove were an item when they left Oxford University. More recently, she served as a special adviser to the Conservatives and eventually became Mr Johnson's deputy chief of staff in Number 10.
She is also one of Carrie Johnson's closest friends, and in 2018 she hosted her 30th birthday party, which was attended not only by Mr Johnson but also Mr Gove.
During the Lords debate, Baroness Finn said: “Boris Johnson won a substantial majority just five years ago on a manifesto which included a promise to implement a ban on the sale of new leasehold homes.
“The government has sought to suggest that the ban on leasehold homes fulfills this promise. This is not the case, as the majority of renters live in apartments.”
And Lord Daniel Moylan, an adviser to Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, also denounced a “fleece hold”, saying: “This is the next big scandal coming to the property market.”
Learn more:
Tenants: “Buying an apartment ruined my life”
The UK spends more on housing than almost any other developed country
The most powerful Labor attack on Mr Gove came from Lord Kennedy, the tall, burly party leader in the Lords, who is a big cricket fan.
Hitting Mr Gove for six, he said: “We have been waiting for years for action and things have been promised but not delivered.
“One of the most frustrating things though has been seeing Michael Gove visiting TV studios and radio stations, speaking to newspapers, giving interviews about what he wants to do to end the feudal tenancy system, make promises, make commitments, give assurances, give commitments, make commitments… and that is absolutely useless.
“If you make promises and promises and have no opportunity to keep them, that's bad politics. And in fact, ultimately, you'll pay a very heavy price for that.
“You keep making promises and promises all the time, but you've done nothing, you've moved people forward, and it's just not enough.”
But it's not just his peers who are fighting for Mr Gove.
Earlier, almost 50 Conservative MPs, including six former ministers and two former housing ministers, wrote to him about “deprivation of liberty” and “confiscation” and mentioned Margaret Thatcher.
The letter, signed by 46 Conservative MPs, concluded: “Mrs Thatcher said 'there is no prouder word in our history than that of landowner.'
“We should now complete his reforms and fully implement our manifesto commitment to ban the sale of all new rental homes.”
In the Lords, it fell to the young housing minister, Baroness Scott, a former leader of Wiltshire County Council, to defend Mr Gove and his bill. But she promised to listen to the protests.
“The government recognizes the problems with the tenancy system and I have heard concerns about the lack of shared ownership measures as a meaningful alternative to replacing tenancy for apartments,” she said.
“I want to reassure you that the Government remains committed to shared ownership reform and that we view it as a long-term replacement for tenancy.”
But the Lords now appear set to vote in favor of a large number of amendments to the bill, so there could be a 'ping-pong' between MPs and peers to rival the current vagueness over the legislation of the Rwandan government.
