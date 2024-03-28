Donald Trump's Bible knowledge mocked in viral video





A video montage of Donald Trump discussing the Bible, including giving vague answers when asked to cite his favorite verses, has gone viral after the former president began selling a version of the holy book.

Trump is urging his supporters to buy a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible, named after country singer Lee Greenwood's ballad, by directing them to a website where copies are sold for $59.99.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, will rely on strong support from evangelical Christians in his latest bid for the White House.

“Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have several. It's my favorite book,” Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social. He added: “I am proud to support and encourage you to get this Bible. We need to get America praying again.”

On Tuesday, Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and frequent Trump critic, shared a video on social media, saying it contained highlights of the former president's “broad and deep knowledge of the Bible.”

Donald Trump holds a Bible in front of St. John's Church in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. Trump has been mocked for selling Bibles as he seeks to return to the White House. Donald Trump holds a Bible in front of St. John's Church in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. Trump has been mocked for selling Bibles as he seeks to return to the White House. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The clip shows Trump incorrectly referring to a book of the Bible as “Two Corinthians” during a speech at Liberty University in 2016, instead of Second Corinthians.

The clip also includes a section from a 2015 interview with Bloomberg Politics, in which Trump is asked what his favorite Bible verse is.

“I wouldn't want to talk about that because for me it's very personal,” Trump said. “When I talk about the Bible, it’s very personal, so I wouldn’t want to get into it.”

“The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to go into details,” he added.

Since Trump is now selling Bibles, here is a montage of clips of Trump giving us his vast and in-depth knowledge of the Bible. pic.twitter.com/VKXQdT5wLA

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2024

The three-minute clip also contains a 2015 interview in which Trump says he read the Bible several times.

“I don't like to use this analogy, but like a great movie, a great, amazing movie. You'll see it once, you'll see it 20 times, and each time you'll appreciate it more,” he said. declared. . “The Bible is the most special thing.”

The video by Filipkowski, now editor-in-chief of the liberal news site MeidasTouch, has been viewed more than 400,000 times on X since its publication on March 26.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office for comment via email.

It's unclear how much money Trump could earn in royalties from each sale of the God Bless the USA Bible under the licensing deal.

The former president announced the partnership with Greenwood amid ongoing financial difficulties. On Monday, a New York appeals court agreed to delay collection of his $454 million civil fraud penalty if he paid $175 million within 10 days. Trump has already posted $92 million bail as he appeals two defamation cases brought by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault.

GodBlessTheUSABible.com says it's not political and has “nothing to do with any political campaign.”

The website also states that it “is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective officers or affiliates.”

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked under its terms,” it continues.

CIC Ventures LLC, a company Trump said he owned in his 2023 financial statements, also used the former president's image and name while selling the $399 gold “never give up” high-top sneakers and cards collectible $99 NFT that the former president promoted in late 2022.

