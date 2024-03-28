Battle to rule Istanbul becomes key to country's future

Until 2019, President Erdogan's AKP had been in control of Istanbul and Ankara for 25 years.

Millions of Turks will vote in elections Sunday to decide who will rule their biggest cities and whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can regain control from the opposition.

Istanbul, Turkey's economic and social powerhouse, was won five years ago by a united opposition led by popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, breaking the president's long streak of electoral successes.

Today, Mr. Erdogan, who was born in this megacity of 16 million inhabitants, wants it back and the vote is on a razor's edge.

What happens in Istanbul is seen as a crucial test of whether the opposition can pose a serious threat to Mr Erdogan and his AKP party in the next presidential elections in four years.

“Istanbul is his home. Losing Istanbul to the opposition in the 2019 local elections was devastating for him,” says Ihsan Aktas from the Department of Communication at Istanbul Medipol University and president of the Genar Political Research Center.

He grew up in Istanbul, selling sesame bread snacks called Simits before entering politics in the 1970s.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his political career in Istanbul as a member of an Islamist party.

He led the youth wing of an Islamist party in the Beyogluthen district and rose through the ranks to become mayor, prime minister and eventually president of Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a third term in last year's presidential elections, but in this latest vote the main opposition party, the secular CHP, hopes to retain the major cities it spectacularly recaptured years ago. is five years old. Not only Istanbul, but also the capital Ankara and the tourist city of Antalya.

Until 2019, the ruling AKP party and its Islamist predecessors had ruled the two largest cities for 25 years.

In Istanbul, the opposition even defeated its candidate twice, as the AKP alleged irregularities and authorities ordered a new vote.

Ekrem Imamoglu is considered Mr Erdogan's biggest challenger

“Although the opposition lost to Erdogan in last year's presidential election, there is still a strong connection between the victory in Istanbul and the victory in Turkey,” explains Seda Demiralp, professor of political science at the the city's Isik University.

“If Imamoglu manages to hold on to Istanbul, the opposition will have high hopes for the next presidential elections in 2028.”

Ihsan Aktas recognizes that whoever wins will have enormous influence beyond Istanbul: “When you have the support of Istanbul, you directly become an actor in national politics. And global too.”

The city is home to a fifth of Turkey's population, almost 85 million, and has a diverse electorate from different political, ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds.

Control Istanbul and you control a significant part of the Turkish economy, including trade, tourism and finance.

The candidate chosen to run for Mr. Erdogan's party in Istanbul is Murat Kurum, a 47-year-old former minister of environment and urbanization. But it could just as easily be a race between Ekrem Imamoglu and Mr Erdogan.

A former businessman, Mr. Imamoglu, 52, rose to prominence as mayor of the little-known middle-class neighborhood of Beylikduzu and is seen as President Erdogan's biggest challenger in decades.

“In 2019, we closed a chapter and on March 31, [the AKP] it will be ancient history,” he told his supporters at a rally in Beylikduzu.

Another victory would strengthen his political influence and allow him to run for president in four years, political commentators say.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas is also tipped to run in 2028 and his path to victory on Sunday is seen as more secure.

For the moment, Ekrem Imamoglu is staying focused on his current position.

“I have big dreams for Istanbul, I don’t dream of anything other than realizing them for now,” he told Turkish daily Cumhuriyet.

During his five years in office, Turkey has been gripped by an economic crisis, although the mayor points to the expansion of the city's rail system, more green spaces and a major housing construction program.

But there is another major concern that worries the people of Istanbul.

Last year's twin earthquakes in southern Turkey killed more than 53,000 people and seismologists warn a devastating quake could hit Istanbul at any time.

Plans to demolish old, dilapidated buildings and build earthquake-resistant replacement buildings are high on the AKP's agenda.

“Murat Kurum is a name associated with urban development and has a symbolic meaning,” said Ms. Demiralp, but “this may not be enough to ensure a victory.”

President Erdogan and his top ministers have made the recapture of Istanbul a personal goal, promising a new era from March 31.

“Istanbul will be returned to its true owner,” he promised hundreds of thousands of supporters at a rally in the city.

Now aged 70, he has already declared that these will be his last elections. He is in his third presidential term and cannot govern beyond 2028 under the constitution.

But he has not yet chosen a successor and Ihsan Akstas says it is extremely difficult to determine who could replace him at the head of the AKP.

“When we ask pollsters who they would like to see replace Erdogan, they don't think of anyone. It's a challenge for the party.”

Istanbul has 16 million inhabitants and is by far the largest city in Turkey.

That's why Mr. Erdogan's critics say the recapture of Istanbul could be used to consolidate his power at the national and local levels, with possible changes to the constitution that would grant him another term as president.

Unlike recent elections, he also has an advantage in that the opposition is no longer united and polls suggest the Istanbul election could be neck and neck.

Ekrem Imamoglu won in 2019, backed by a six-party coalition of nationalists, secularists, liberals, conservatives, Islamists and, above all, Kurds. Istanbul has a very large Kurdish population.

But that opposition collapsed after last year's presidential defeat and other opposition parties, including the pro-Kurdish DEM party, have their own candidates in this race.

This could harm Mr Imamoglu's chances of victory. But another twist could also harm Murat Kurum's hopes. A new party called the New Islamist Welfare Party could take votes away from it, as conservative and religious voters turn to alternatives to the AKP.