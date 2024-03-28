Grover Cleveland: a historic president to inspire Donald Trump





Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are rallying behind President Joe Biden in his re-election campaign. Plans for what Obama apparently sees as a sweeping effort to stop former President Donald Trump speak to the threat Trump poses to these former Democratic presidents.

Trump, on the other hand, does not have a stable of Republican predecessors on his side. Former President George W. Bush, who is no fan of Trump, is the only other living Republican to have served in the Oval Office.

Maybe Trump will learn from history. He likes to try to compare himself to Abraham Lincoln, for example. But there is a better example.

Grover Cleveland, although a Democrat, is the only other man who won the White House, lost the White House, and was then nominated again by his party for the third consecutive time.

Trump and Cleveland are sort of inverse characters. While Trump won the White House while losing the popular vote in 2016, Cleveland lost the White House while winning the popular vote in 1888.

Cleveland ultimately served as both the 22nd and 24th President of the United States. Like Trump, he survived scandal on his way to the White House. But men are wildly different, as I discovered while talking with Troy Senik, author of A Man of Iron: The Turbulent Life and Improbable Presidency of Grover Cleveland. Senik is also a former Bush speechwriter and now runs the digital media company Kite & Key.

Our conversation, conducted via email, is below.

What connects Trump and Cleveland?

WOLF: Trump and Cleveland are the only two American presidents to have been nominated by their party after their defeat. Are they similar in other ways?

SENIK: Trump and Cleveland have far more differences than similarities, but there are some areas of overlap. Some of them are superficial, like the New Yorkers, both among our heaviest presidents, but some of them are more substantive.

Both Trump and Cleveland were political underdogs. While Cleveland had served in elected office before reaching the White House, he enjoyed a rapid rise, going from mayor of Buffalo to president of the United States in just three years.

Cleveland shared Trump's distaste for the press, annoyed by their intrusions into his private life and angered that the openly partisan media of the late 19th century sometimes completely made up stories.

Cleveland also went into the election with his own version of “drain the swamp,” although it was much more muted than Trump's. He was primarily concerned with reforming the civil service so that more federal employees would be hired on the basis of merit rather than their political connections.

Trump wants revenge. Why did Cleveland show up again?

WOLF: Trump says he's running for revenge this time. Why did Cleveland show up again?

SENIK: Unlike Donald Trump, Grover Cleveland didn't leave office to plan his comeback. He was relieved to leave the White House and showed little interest in running again after 1888.

What ultimately motivated Cleveland to run a third time was a split within the Democratic Party, where a new wave of populist Democrats threatened to take control of the party and move it away from Cleveland's conservative, limited-government approach . He ran primarily to prevent populists from taking power.

Could Cleveland have been a successful politician today?

WOLF: Cleveland was successful in the era when party delegates selected presidential candidates. Could he have been a successful candidate today, with his primary voters?

SENIK: The answer to this question is probably both yes and no. The first-term Grover Cleveland could conceivably succeed in the current environment because he scratched a real itch for the electorate. The politics of the time were considered extremely corrupt, and Cleveland won based on his reputation for integrity and the idea that he could not be bought.

However, the Grover Cleveland of the second term won over the Democratic elites much more than the base. At a time of growing populism within the Democratic Party, he was chosen as the candidate because he was not willing to go as far as the populists, who wanted much greater government intervention in the economy.

This would resemble something like today's more populist Republican Party, with Mitt Romney as its candidate.

WOLF: Trump won his first election but lost the popular vote. Cleveland lost its second election, but won the popular vote. Trump imposed tariffs. Cleveland cut prices. Are they at opposite poles?

SENIK: They are very different men.

Trump is a populist; Cleveland saw populism as preying on the worst instincts of the American people.

Trump has a broad view of presidential power; Cleveland believed that one of his primary responsibilities as president was to uphold the limits placed on his duties by the Constitution.

Trump is theatrical; Cleveland considered this kind of behavior vulgar and unbecoming of the presidency.

Trump supports higher tariffs; Cleveland spent most of his two terms fighting to reduce them.

Trump takes a hard line on immigration; One of Cleveland's final acts as president was to veto a bill banning illiterate immigration.

In terms of ideology, temperament and conduct in office, it is difficult to imagine two presidents more different than Donald Trump and Grover Cleveland.

Cleveland survived a major scandal

WOLF: Cleveland admitted to having an affair that produced a child with a woman who was later committed to an asylum, and he eventually married a woman who had been his ward, which appears to harm the prospects of a candidate today. How was the scandal perceived differently at the time?

SENIK: The first thing to know is that popular accounts of these two stories tend to overestimate the facts as we know them.

About a decade before running for president, Cleveland was actually in a relationship with a woman who ended up having a child. We don't know for sure if the child was his and there is at least one suggestion in the historical record that he wasn't sure either, but it seems more likely than not. Cleveland has never issued a public acknowledgment or denial of authorship.

Their relationship was not an affair in the traditional sense, neither were married at the time, and many other details are also often distorted (the asylum, for example, was more of a sanatorium, where the woman in question, Maria Halpin, was being treated for alcoholism).

It was a significant scandal in the 1884 presidential election, but Cleveland survived it successfully for two reasons.

(1) The original news reports were so grossly exaggerated that by the time more details were revealed, the public was more relieved that Cleveland (whose political position rested largely on his reputation for good character) was not incorrigibly bad than he was indignant. by the fact that he was not as impeccable as they had once believed.

(2) Cleveland chose to accept the criticism that accompanied the scandal rather than trying to litigate endlessly over the details of it, which ultimately sealed his reputation as someone who takes tough stands rather than trying to get out of uncomfortable situations.

As for Cleveland's marriage to a much younger woman, his understanding has also been somewhat distorted over the years.

Cleveland's wife, Frances, was his ward only in that Cleveland had what was essentially a power of attorney for his family (her deceased father was Cleveland's former law partner). He did not raise her (in fact, she lived in another state for part of her childhood) and the romantic relationship did not begin until college, before which Cleveland had obtained mother's blessing of France.

Far from being a scandal, Cleveland's marriage (which took place while he was president) captivated the nation, and Frances Cleveland became probably the most popular first lady until Jacqueline Kennedy.

Was Cleveland a good president?

WOLF: You may be biased since you wrote a biography on the guy, but was Cleveland a good president? Was he better than Trump or Biden?

SENIK: I will forgo passing judgment on Presidents Trump or Biden, because one thing being a presidential historian teaches you is that it often takes decades before you can draw a sober conclusion about a person's legacy. president.

As for Cleveland, the best thing that can be said about him is that he was one of the most honest and incorruptible men who ever held this office and he always did what he thought it was in the best interest of the country rather than what was in his political interest. advantage.

The worst thing that can be said about him is that this same sense of principle also made him stubborn and inflexible, and that he suffered many (probably unnecessary) political defeats because he did not was unwilling to make the kind of concessions that tend to lubricate political life. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/27/politics/donald-trump-grover-cleveland-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

