Chinese leader Xi issues positive message in meeting with US business leaders as relations improve

BEIJING (AP) China's nationalist leader Xi Jinping called for closer trade ties with the United States during a meeting Wednesday with top U.S. business executives in Beijing, amid steadily improving trade relationships that had fallen to the lowest level in years.

Xi highlighted the mutually beneficial economic ties between the world's two largest economies, despite heavy U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and Washington's accusations of undue influence from the Communist Party, unfair trade barriers and theft of intellectual property.

China's economy has struggled to recover from severe self-imposed restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which it did not lift until late 2022. But Xi said China was contributing again double-digit global economic growth in percentage terms.

China-US relations are one of the most important bilateral relations in the world. Whether China and the United States cooperate or clash has an impact on the well-being of the two peoples as well as the future and destiny of mankind, Xi was quoted as saying by the China-US news agency. Chinese official press Xinhua.

Among those attending the meeting was Stephen A. Schwarzman, a billionaire and director of the investment firm Blackstone.

Trade and tariffs have drawn increasing attention in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, and the Biden administration has shown little sign of moderating punitive measures against Chinese imports imposed by its predecessor and presumed rival in the November polls, Donald Trump.

U.S. officials have renewed concerns about Chinese industrial policy practices and overcapacity, and the resulting impact on U.S. workers and businesses, which they attribute in part to China's huge trade surplus that totaled more than $279 billion last year, its lowest level in about a decade. .

Following the meeting, the U.S.-China Business Council said in a statement that it was honored to have a dialogue with the nation's top leader to discuss our concerns about declining trade, investment and business confidence, as well as our desire to help. improve engagement and trade between our two countries.

“We highlighted the importance of rebalancing China's economy by increasing consumption and encouraged the government to further address long-standing concerns about cross-border data flows, government procurement, better protection of intellectual property rights and improved regulatory transparency and predictability,” the report said. said the council. Its president, Craig Allen, was among the guests who met Xi.

China's economy is mired in a housing market crisis in which builders struggle under mountains of debt and buyers pay off loans for apartments that may never be completed. Other issues, such as an aging population and high youth unemployment, are prompting China's leaders to focus more on boosting manufacturing exports to offset weak domestic demand.

At the same time, many foreign companies, including Apple, rely on China-based manufacturers as key links in their supply chains, alongside the country's 1.3 billion consumers for a high percentage of their global sales.

China's once highly abrasive tone toward the United States has softened in recent months, particularly since Xi and Biden met in San Francisco in November. Officials such as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to visit China again to meet with top leaders next month.

But Xi's administration has maintained a hard line on issues it considers its core interests. These include its claims to almost the entire South China Sea, the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, a close US ally, and its authoritarian rule over peripheral regions such as Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

An ardent nationalist and son of one of the founders of the People's Republic, Xi appears determined to maintain tight control of the party while attracting foreign investment to support the economy.

The respective successes of China and the United States create opportunities for each other,” Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua. As long as the two sides regard each other as partners, respect each other, coexist peacefully and unite to achieve win-win results, China-US relations will improve.

