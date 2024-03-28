



Rishi Sunak's hopes for a quiet Easter are off to a bad start. Polling expert John Curtice said POLICY that Labor has a 99% chance of winning the next election. Meanwhile, the Telegraph-Savanta poll only adds to the government's misery, putting the Conservatives at 24%, their lowest score since Liz Truss' disastrous mini-budget, 20 points ahead of Labor at 44%.

And now a new investigation carried out by Deltaoll on behalf of the communications consultancy firm Helm Partners only makes the Prime Minister's situation worse. More than 1,500 people who voted for the Tories in 2019 were surveyed, and less than half said they planned to stay with them (a group previously described as loyal Tories), down from 54% in February. Labor will get the votes of 16% of them, up from 14% last month, but there is a big shift among the 2019 Conservatives in favor of reforming the UK. The party led by Richard Tice claims almost one in five voters voted Conservative four years ago, an increase from 13% a month ago. Their increase is partly to the detriment of the undecided, who are at 10 percent compared to 12 percent in February. Equally fascinating is that 2019 Conservative voters also appear to favor closer trade ties with the European Union. Only 27% want to go further than Brexit and believe Britain should be prepared to break more institutional ties, such as its membership of the Court of Human Rights. 20% want relations between Britain and Europe to remain as they are now. Yet 46% of those who supported Boris Johnson in 2019 want closer ties. Of these, 29% say Britain should seek to rebuild some of its ties with Europe and integrate some of its trade deals while remaining outside the European Union, and 17% say reintegration is the path to follow. And only 60% of those who voted for Johnson in the Get Brexit Done election now think Britain was right to leave the EU. Greg Cook, senior associate lawyer at Helm Partners who previously led Tony Blair's polling strategy, said NET: This includes 21% of those who voted Remain, while 17% of those who voted Leave are now part of the total 34% who think Britain was wrong to leave the EU. So essentially the balance remains pretty much what it was at the time of the referendum, at least among Conservative voters, says Greg Cook, He added: When it comes to future relations with Europe, however, Tory backbenchers who insist that Britain should cut ties further are well ahead of their supporters.

